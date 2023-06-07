Argyll gold and silver miner Scotgold appoints interim boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Argyll gold and silver miner Scotgold appoints interim boss

Firm puts chief financial officer in hotseat as it strives to get production back on track.

By Keith Findlay
Sean Duffy at Cononish.
Scotgold interim CEO Sean Duffy outside the firm's mine at Cononish. Image: Celicourt

Scotland’s only commercial gold producer has a temporary new boss.

Scotgold Resources said today chief financial officer Sean Duffy was also now interim chief executive, “with immediate effect”.

Last week the Alternative Investment Market-listed company announced Phil Day was quitting the hotseat as he wished to spend more time with his family in Australia.

Scotgold operates Scotland’s only commercial gold and silver mine at Cononish, near Tyndrum, in Argyll.

Sean Duffy has more than 25 years’ experience in mining

Announcing additional duties for its CFO, the firm said: “Sean Duffy has extensive experience in the mining industry supporting multinational and junior mining companies develop and expand operations through construction and into production.”

In a career spanning more than 25 years, Mr Duffy, 54, has held senior finance positions at mining companies including Adriatic Metals, Black Dragon Gold, Asian Mineral Resources, Anglo Asian Mining and BHP Billiton.

Scotgold's operation at Cononish
Scotgold’s operation at Cononish. Image: Scotgold Resources

Scotgold said it was continuing the search for a permanent successor to Mr Day.

Chairman Peter Hetherington added: “Sean has the knowledge, relationships and expertise to manage on-going workstreams, ensuring continuity in our operations to drive the long hole stope mine plan and development of our Cononish gold mine towards full production.”

A stope is a dugout tunnel or space containing the ore being mined.

Scotgold, whose mining activities in Argyll featured in popular BBC TV series Gold Town, has previously said Cononish is only the beginning of its Scottish gold ambitions.

Cononish gold mine in Argyll.
Cononish gold mine in Argyll. Image: Scotgold Resources

The company holds 13 lease option agreements covering an area of nearly 1,120 square miles of the central Highlands, mostly in rural Perthshire.

“First pour” of commercially produced gold from Cononish was on November 30 2020.

But efforts to ramp up production this year have hit challenges. Bosses were forced to shore up the firm’s finances after production levels fell “below plan” in the first quarter.

And in late March shares in the firm slumped more than 65% after it highlighted the potential for a “material uncertainty” over its “very immediate” future.

Police intervene

Scotgold said much of its recent output had “turned to waste”, rather than deliver valuable gold.

It also revealed it had called in the police after the email accounts of executive directors were accessed by “unauthorised persons” and “specious emails” sent in their names to numerous people.

Shareholders have pumped millions of pounds of fresh capital into the business.

And lender Bridge Barn, controlled by Scotgold non-executive director and former chairman Nathaniel le Roux has deferred capital and interest payments worth nearly £3 million.

