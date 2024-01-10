Trailer: New exhibition captures fishing industry ‘pride’ and challenges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Scotland business

Trailer: New exhibition captures fishing industry ‘pride’ and challenges

Industry stalwarts from across the industry profiled in major visual project.

By Keith Findlay
Fraserburgh fishing trio Mark Robertson, with his sons, Paul and Adam.
Fraserburgh fishing trio Mark Robertson, with his sons, Paul and Adam, feature in a new exhibition highlighting the industry's heritage and challenges. Image: Holyrood PR

The moving accounts and portraits of 12 passionate workers in the Scottish fishing industry are centre-stage in a major new exhibition.

Pride in the Seas is already online and will make its “real-life” debut in the Scottish Parliament in the coming months.

It is hoped it will help MSPs, government beaurocrats and others better understand the stories and values of Scotland’s vital fishing communities.

Following its stint in parliament, the exhibition will be available for tour across towns, schools, museums and other public facilities around the country.

Showcasing fishing industry pride but also its huge challenges in 2024

The Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF) project aims to highlight the pride, heritage and commitment to sustainability of today’s fishing communities.

SFF hopes it will also deliver insights into huge challenges faced by fishers, such as diminishing access to fishing grounds, recruitment and “the fear of misguided government intervention”.

The exhibition will feature subjects from Shetland to Berwickshire, captured by acclaimed Scottish photographer Ian Georgeson.

We all have to play our part to make sure the industry can thrive.”

Among them are members of the Fraserburgh-based Robertson family – dad  Mark and sons Adam and Paul.

They are from a long line of fishers and are now co-owners of a shellfish vessel, Zenith.

Despite the industry’s many challenges, the trio are optimistic for the future of the industry.

Mark Robertson said: “I’ve had my own vessel since I was 22. To now see Adam and Paul as skippers and part of our business is fantastic.

“We all have to work together to do the best we can – skippers, scientists, government.

“We all have to play our part to make sure the industry can thrive.”

Mark Robertson.
Mark Robertson. Image: Holyrood PR

Peterhead-based Colin Stephen, skipper of the Harvest Hope, is also featured in the exhibition.

With more than 35 years in the industry, he still gets a buzz from a good catch.

Representing the Scottish Pelagic Fisherman’s Association is Steven Mackinson.

Boasting more than 20 years in fisheries research, Mr Mackinson is especially proud of the work done to build collaborative approaches to sustainable fishery management.

Steve Mackinson, of the Scottish Pelagic Fishermen's Association.
Steve Mackinson, of the Scottish Pelagic Fishermen’s Association. Image: Holyrood PR

Others in the exhibition include two Mallaig-based fishers, Willie John McLean and 19-year-old deckhand Erin Mackenzie.

“It’s great to see the younger generation have the same passion for the industry as I did, hopefully this exhibition will inspire more people to get behind the industry.”

Willie John McLean and Erin Mackenzie in Mallaig.
Willie John McLean and Erin Mackenzie in Mallaig. Image: Hollyrood PR

SFF senior fisheries policy and science manager Elena Balestri also features.

So too does Shetland white-fish skipper Mark Anderson, who said: “I’ve been a fisherman all my life, and views on the industry have changed so much over the years.

“I hope that being part of a campaign like this will help… show how passionate we all are about the success of the fishing industry.”

Shetland-based skipper Mark Anderson.
Shetland-based skipper Mark Anderson. Image: Hollyrood PR

Fishing industry ‘passion and pride’

SFF chief executive Elspeth Macdonald said: “The passion and pride of those working in the industry is a constant source of inspiration.

“They are out there in all manner of conditions, putting healthy, sustainable and climate-smart food on our tables.

“This campaign is a first-of-its-kind, and captures the spirit, integrity and quiet pride our fishing communities possess as they carry on centuries-old local traditions, while looking forward to a sustainable future for their sector.”

SFF chief executive Elspeth Macdonald.
SFF chief executive Elspeth Macdonald.

She added: “As well as all the positives there are concerns. Fishing is surprisingly complex.

“Fishing businesses are dependent on so many factors that no-one has any control over.

Those who seek to attack fishing often use over-simplification and misinformation to talk our industry down.

“This is neither right nor fair, and this campaign, Pride in the Seas, gives our fishermen a chance to tell their own stories.”

Colin Stephen, of Peterhead, is among those featured in Pride in the Sea.
Colin Stephen, of Peterhead, is among those featured in Pride in the Seas. Image: Holyrood PR
SFF senior Ffsheries policy and science manager Elena Balestri.
SFF senior Ffsheries policy and science manager Elena Balestri is helping to showcase diversity in the traditionally male-dominated industry. Image: Holyrood PR

Ms Macdonald continued: “The dozen that we have interviewed are a snapshot into that frontline. They are the people immediately impacted when fishing grounds are lost or policies are implemented.

“But we are all impacted if Scotland’s fishing heritage is further diminished and our vital food security, both now and in future, is threatened.”

For those unable to see them in person, the exhibition and case studies can be viewed via the SFF website at sff.co.uk

