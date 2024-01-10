Scottish Premiership 2023-24 stats: Who have been the top performers so far this season?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Scottish Premiership 2023-24 stats: Who have been the top performers so far this season?

Data compiled by FBref provides an insight into the best players in the top-flight this season – and throws up a few surprises.

Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen tackles Lawrence Shankland of Hearts
Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen tackles Lawrence Shankland of Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.
By Danny Law

There has been no shortage of action over the first half of the 2023-24 Scottish Premiership season.

Celtic are six points clear at the top of the table, but have played two games more than second-place Rangers.

Aberdeen have work to do if they are to achieve another third-place finish – they sit in eighth spot and are 14 points adrift of Hearts, who occupy third place but have played three games more than the Dons.

Ross County are in 11th spot, but only four points off seventh spot in a tightly congested bottom six.

But which players have been the star performers during the first part of the season?

Data compiled by football statistics company FBref provides an insight into the best players in the top flight – and there are a few surprises.

Safe hands

No goalkeeper has made more saves than St Johnstone’s Dimitar Mitov. The Bulgarian has made 74 saves so far this season – four more than his Ross County counterpart Ross Laidlaw.

St Mirren’s Zach Hemming has made 68 saves with Kilmarnock’s Will Dennis in fourth spot with 63.

Hibernian’s David Marshall is fifth with 56 saves, closely followed by Aberdeen’s Kelle Roos on 55.

Rangers’ Jack Butland leads the way with clean sheets with 12 so far this season.

Celtic’s Joe Hart and Hearts’ Zander Clark are on 10 so far, with Kilmarnock’s Dennis in fourth spot with eight shut-outs.

St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov catches the ball in a Premiership match between Aberdeen and St Johnstone
St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov catches the ball in a Premiership match between Aberdeen and St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Top tackler

Owen Beck proved a great addition for Dundee during the first half of the season.

Unfortunately for the Dens Park side, the left-back was recalled by parent club Liverpool earlier this month.

The 21-year-old won the most tackles in the Premiership so far this season with 36 – one ahead of St Johnstone’s Daniel Phillips.

Motherwell’s Harry Paton, the former Ross County player, is third on 34 tackles won, with St Mirren’s Keanu Baccus in fourth spot on 30.

Kilmarnock's Daniel Armstrong and Dundee's Owen Beck battle for possession
Kilmarnock’s Daniel Armstrong and Dundee’s Owen Beck battle for possession. Image: SNS.

Two Aberdeen players are in the top five for interceptions this season.

Dons centre-half Richard Jensen has made 35 – more than any other player in the top flight so far.

Will Fish of Hibernian is in second place on 32, with St Mirren’s Richard Taylor (30) in third place.

Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic is fourth with 29 interceptions, one ahead of Lewis Miller (Hibernian) and Luiyi de Lucas (Livingston).

Working the keeper

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland is this season’s top scorer with 13 goals from 21 appearances.

Unsurprisingly, the former Aberdeen and Dundee United player leads the way with shots on target.

The Scotland international has had 29 shots on target, six ahead of Rangers’ Cyriel Dessers and Celtic’s Matt O’Riley.

Hibernian’s Elie Youan is in fourth spot with 20 – one ahead of Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski and Celtic’s Daizen Maeda.

Hearts' Lawrence Shankland celebrating a goal with Barrie McKay and Kye Rowles
Hearts’ Lawrence Shankland celebrates with Barrie McKay and Kye Rowles after scoring against Hibernian. Image: SNS.

Winning free kicks for fun

Perhaps the most remarkable stat so far this season has been the ability of Motherwell’s Callum Slattery to win free-kicks.

The Well player has been fouled a whopping 63 times in 20 league appearances this season.

Motherwell's Callum Slattery in action against Hiberian
Motherwell’s Callum Slattery gets away from Hibernian’s Dylan Vente. Image: SNS.

He is way ahead of the second most fouled player in the Premiership, which is Kilmarnock’s Daniel Armstrong, who has won 36 fouls.

Hibernian’s Lewis Miller is third on 35, with Livingston’s Jason Holt in fourth place on 34.

St Johnstone’s Daniel Phillips has conceded the most fouls this season.

The Trinidad and Tobago international has been penalised 41 times.

Motherwell’s Brodie Gilmore is second on the list with 31, with his team-mate Slattery, Ross County’s Jordan White and Kilmarnock’s Marley Watkins on 30.

The supersubs

Celtic’s Oh Hyeongyu and St Mirren’s Alex Grieve, who has joined Dundee United on loan, have been the most used substitutes in the Scottish Premiership.

Both players were brought on 16 times during the first part of the season.

Kilmarnock’s Rory McKenzie was next on 15 substitute appearances, with Oli Shaw (Motherwell) and Andrew Dallas (Kilmarnock) both coming on 14 times.

Ross County’s Alex Samuel was next, on 13 substitute appearances.

Duncan Shearer: My crystal ball predictions for 2024 in Scottish football

More from Aberdeen FC

Bojan Miovski celebrates on his knees after making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen's resolve to retain Bojan Miovski set to be tested
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski (L) celebrates scoring with strike partner Duk in the 4-0 defeat of Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen assistant Steve Agnew believes Bojan Miovski is 'in a good place' at Pittodrie…
Aberdeen loan defender Stefan Gartenmann pictured at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
No January recall clause for Aberdeen loan defender Stefan Gartenmann, confirms boss Barry Robson
Lois Edwards, pictured at the club's training ground Cormack Park, has signed for Aberdeen Women on a deal until the end of the season.
New signing Lois Edwards keen for fresh start with Aberdeen Women after ACL injury…
Aberdeen fans are torn between signing a central defensive midfielder or winger/left winger - if they could only have one - this January.
Aberdeen fans rate Dons' January signing priorities - with supporters split into defensive midfielder…
Jamie McGrath of Aberdeen celebrates scoring.
Willie Miller: Real Aberdeen must stand up in second half of the season
James McGarry of Aberdeen wins a header during the Europa Conference League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen full-back James McGarry targets New Zealand international recall
Victor Loturi in action for Ross County against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: My crystal ball predictions for 2024 in Scottish football
Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows, right, with manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson outlines January transfer window strategy... and plans for summer signings
2
Peter Pawlett celebrates netting a famous Parkhead winner for Aberdeen against Celtic in 2015
Peter Pawlett’s baby: Ex-Aberdeen attacker delighted to sign for Peterhead after spell as stay-at-home…

Conversation