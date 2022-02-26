February nursery inspection reports: How do services rate in your area?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We have been looking at the nursery ratings for childcare facilities across the north and north-east.

The Care Inspectorate, the watchdog for care services, uses a six-point evaluation scale with excellent being a six.

Last month we featured a number of childcare premises across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Whether your precious little one is off to nursery or a childminder it is important to know how the watchdog rates them.

We have gathered all of February’s adequate reports from the Care Inspectorate for the north and north-east into one list.

Did your local nursery figure? And what did the inspectors think of it?

KingWellies Nursery, Aberdeen

An Aberdeen nursery has been rated as adequate following a visit by inspectors.

KingsWellies Nursery was graded as good for its quality of care while its quality of the environment, staffing and management were graded as adequate.

Care Inspectorate officials visited the service last December and the inspection took place in-person and using video call computer software.

The report said thatwhile children got on well with staff, the staff themselves could do with extra training.

It said: “Children had positive relationships with most staff.

“We found that children’s outcomes would be improved through the development of staff practice.

“For example; some staff did not always recognise when children were engrossed in their play, and went on to interrupt them to join a planned activity.

“Furthermore, some staff did not identify when children would benefit from support or pick up on children’s cues and act upon them to enhance their experiences.”

Mount Pleasant Primary School, Thurso

A north nursery has been ordered to improve by a watchdog.

Officials from the Care Inspectorate visited the nursery at Mount Pleasant Primary last December.

The service runs from a building near the school and it is registered to care for up to 60 children who are yet to start school.

Parents told inspectors they were happy with the standard of care but wanted more communication from the nursery.

Officials rated the quality of care, staffing and management as adequate while the quality of environment was graded as good.

Inspectors found that the personal plan information for children was not being used to support children’s needs.

Their report said: “Personal plan information in the English medium setting was not being used effectively to support children’s individual needs.

“Clear personal plans which contained all the essential information required had not been developed in partnership with parents.

“This meant that staff did not have sufficient knowledge and understanding of the specific care needs of each of the children attending.”

The nursery has been ordered to improve its personal plans for children attending.

Obsdale Primary School Nursery, Allness

A north nursery has been graded as adequate by the Care Inspectorate.

Officials went to the service at Obsdale Primary School in Allness last December.

They graded the quality of care and staffing as adequate with the quality of environment was rated as good.

Highland Council run the nursery and it can for a maximum of 32 children.

Inspectors said children should have better access to the outdoor play areas.

Their report said: “The building had direct access to the outdoor play area. However, we observed very limited opportunities for free flow access between the indoor and outdoor play area, at times outdoor play was adult-directed.

“This should be reviewed and actioned to ensure children have choice around their play and learning experiences.

“We also asked the manager to consider how the use of open-ended materials could be extended outdoors.”

