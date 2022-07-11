£13 million overhaul creates more than 700 new nursery places in Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£13 million overhaul creates more than 700 new nursery places in Highlands

By Garrett Stell
July 11, 2022, 5:00 pm
Hilton Primary School and Nursery is the most recent project to be completed. Supplied by Morgan Sindall Construction. Photos by Ewen Weatherspoon
A series of building projects in the Highlands has expanded nursery school provision in the area.

All with an eye on the council’s ambitious net-zero carbon goal.

Hilton Primary School is the latest product of a multimillion-pound partnership between Highland Council and Morgan Sindall Construction.

The firm has completed 13 other early years centres, most of which are in and around Inverness, worth a combined £13 million.

It used sustainable materials and building methods throughout the project, resulting in lower energy usage and less waste during construction.

The nursery projects are another example of new school buildings in the Highlands which aim to reduce the region’s energy usage and environmental impact.

Major expansion to Highland nursery provision

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, many childcare centres have struggled to stay afloat, particularly in rural communities.

The partnership between Highland Council and Morgan Sindall has resulted in 770 new nursery places for local children.

Outdoor learning spaces and eco-friendly construction feature at the Hilton Primary School and Nursery extension. Photos by Ewen Weatherspoon

The majority of the projects were either in Inverness or nearby Nairn and Alness, but some projects were as far afield as the Wester Ross village of Lochcarron.

Morgan Sindall delivered new nurseries at the following primary schools:

  • Ardersier
  • Bridgend
  • Obsdale
  • Auldearn
  • Avoch
  • Lochcarron
  • Duncan Forbes
  • Muirtown
  • Croy
  • Kirkhill
  • Coulhill
  • Glenurquhart
  • Stratherrick
  • Hilton

Projects in line with environmental goals

A spokesman for Morgan Sindall Construction said that the new nurseries were delivered as part of the firm’s ‘De-carbonising Communities’ Strategy.

They said the firm worked with suppliers to build using sustainable materials and designs. Part of the design included more sustainable modular units and insulated timber, which should reduce energy costs.

Ian MacDonald, special works manager at Morgan Sindall’s Inverness office, praised the partnership with Highland Council.

“Together we’ve delivered vital early years teaching capacity across the region, while minimising our environmental impact.”

Highland Council has been contacted for comment.

More green builds to come

At the end of 2021, Highland Council committed to developing a net-zero strategy to reduce the region’s environmental impact. This came after the COP26 summit in Glasgow and after the council declared a climate emergency in 2019.

Upcoming projects such as the new Tain 3-18 campus and the Nairn Academy rebuild are being built to ‘Passivhaus’ standards, which make use of cutting-edge insulation techniques to reduce the need for artificial heating and cooling.

How much is being spent on schools in YOUR area?

Despite the ambitious building plans, Highland Council recently wrote to parents in Nairn, Tain and other areas slated for school construction to warn of rising construction costs.

The council stopped short of confirming whether any of the projects would be delayed, but it remains to be seen if they will be able to meet deadlines for government funding.

Tags

