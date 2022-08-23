Four Highland primaries look set to tackle traffic with School Street Zones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Four Highland primaries look set to tackle traffic with School Street Zones

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
August 23, 2022, 5:00 pm
Highland cycling to school
Highland Council may trial School Street Zones to increase active travel. Photo: Shutterstock

Highland Council hopes to boost safety around schools by trialling a new programme that restricts vehicles around drop-off and pick-up.

School Street Zones aim to drastically reduce traffic around schools, providing cleaner air and safer streets.

Pilots in Moray and the central belt show the scheme has some success in encouraging pupils to walk or cycle to school.

Highland Council hopes to try it out, subject to councillors agreeing the plan at a meeting of the economy committee this week.

If agreed, Duncan Holmes Primary School in Inverness will introduce a School Street Zone after the October holidays. The council then wants to add Inverness’s Bishop Eden and Kirkhill and Thurso’s Pennyland from January.

Does banning cars work?

School Street Zones aim to restrict – or completely remove – motorised vehicles at the beginning and end of the school day. They work by creating temporary road restrictions advertised on signs at the school and enforced by the police.

People living around the school are usually allowed access, and can be given a residents’ permit. School Street Zones also allow emergency services and utility companies to access the school.

Moray Council trialled the plan at two Elgin schools after the pandemic, with some encouraging results. Generally, traffic reduced by between 27% and 43% and speeds came down by around 12%.

However, one school saw a 15% increase in cars just outside the School Street Zone and slightly faster speeds.

Holm Primary School in Inverness is one of many in Highland which is working to reduce traffic.

Schools in Perth, Glasgow and Edinburgh saw similar results. While School Street Zones worked well in reducing traffic and encouraging active travel, there was a risk that traffic was diverted elsewhere.

The councils concluded that it’s best to choose schools that aren’t on a ‘through road’ and those with strong community support for active travel.

Edinburgh Council recommended that the zones are complemented by investment in nearby ‘park and stride’ facilities, and improved walking and cycling routes.

Another challenge is enforcement. In Moray, police issued 28 fines and numerous warnings to people breaking the rules. Local police officers said they don’t have capacity to have a permanent presence at School Street Zones.

Councillors asked to green light Highland pilots

At this week’s economy committee, Highland councillors will be asked to weigh up the evidence. Do the results in other areas warrant similar trials here?

Highland Council officers believe so. They’re recommending the four pilot schools run the scheme for 18 months, and have already kickstarted conversations locally.

At Duncan Forbes Primary School, the proposal is to close the cul-de-sac at Culloden Park and provide ‘park and stride’ facilities at Culloden House Avenue.

Local members (pre-election) and the parent council supported the idea and the council sent letters to local residents.

Councils piloting the scheme said safe paths are essential to making it work.

However, the school decided to pause the plan until Highland Council had arrived at a formal policy and plan for the region.

If members agree the School Street Zones plan for Highland, the pilot could begin at Duncan Forbes from October. Bishop Eden, Kirkhill and Pennyland would join the scheme from January 2023 to April 2024.

All the schools would monitor traffic volume, air quality and active travel to see whether the plan is working.

Councillors will debate the idea at economy committee on August 25.

Tags

Conversation

