Four Highland primaries look set to tackle traffic with School Street Zones

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Council hopes to boost safety around schools by trialling a new programme that restricts vehicles around drop-off and pick-up.

School Street Zones aim to drastically reduce traffic around schools, providing cleaner air and safer streets.

Pilots in Moray and the central belt show the scheme has some success in encouraging pupils to walk or cycle to school.

Highland Council hopes to try it out, subject to councillors agreeing the plan at a meeting of the economy committee this week.

If agreed, Duncan Holmes Primary School in Inverness will introduce a School Street Zone after the October holidays. The council then wants to add Inverness’s Bishop Eden and Kirkhill and Thurso’s Pennyland from January.

Does banning cars work?

School Street Zones aim to restrict – or completely remove – motorised vehicles at the beginning and end of the school day. They work by creating temporary road restrictions advertised on signs at the school and enforced by the police.

People living around the school are usually allowed access, and can be given a residents’ permit. School Street Zones also allow emergency services and utility companies to access the school.

Moray Council trialled the plan at two Elgin schools after the pandemic, with some encouraging results. Generally, traffic reduced by between 27% and 43% and speeds came down by around 12%.

However, one school saw a 15% increase in cars just outside the School Street Zone and slightly faster speeds.

Schools in Perth, Glasgow and Edinburgh saw similar results. While School Street Zones worked well in reducing traffic and encouraging active travel, there was a risk that traffic was diverted elsewhere.

The councils concluded that it’s best to choose schools that aren’t on a ‘through road’ and those with strong community support for active travel.

Edinburgh Council recommended that the zones are complemented by investment in nearby ‘park and stride’ facilities, and improved walking and cycling routes.

Another challenge is enforcement. In Moray, police issued 28 fines and numerous warnings to people breaking the rules. Local police officers said they don’t have capacity to have a permanent presence at School Street Zones.

Councillors asked to green light Highland pilots

At this week’s economy committee, Highland councillors will be asked to weigh up the evidence. Do the results in other areas warrant similar trials here?

Highland Council officers believe so. They’re recommending the four pilot schools run the scheme for 18 months, and have already kickstarted conversations locally.

At Duncan Forbes Primary School, the proposal is to close the cul-de-sac at Culloden Park and provide ‘park and stride’ facilities at Culloden House Avenue.

Local members (pre-election) and the parent council supported the idea and the council sent letters to local residents.

However, the school decided to pause the plan until Highland Council had arrived at a formal policy and plan for the region.

If members agree the School Street Zones plan for Highland, the pilot could begin at Duncan Forbes from October. Bishop Eden, Kirkhill and Pennyland would join the scheme from January 2023 to April 2024.

All the schools would monitor traffic volume, air quality and active travel to see whether the plan is working.

Councillors will debate the idea at economy committee on August 25.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE