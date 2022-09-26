Fife Arms in Braemar to host new literary festival with royal connections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife Arms in Braemar to host new literary festival with royal connections

By Erikka Askeland
September 26, 2022, 5:11 pm Updated: September 26, 2022, 8:00 pm
Braemar will host a new literary festival with Her Majesty the Queen Consort's book club at the Fife Arms.
Braemar will host a new literary festival with Her Majesty the Queen Consort's book club at the Fife Arms.

A new event with strong royal links will be launched next month in Braemar.

The Fife Arms in the Royal Deeside town has announced it will play host to the inaugural Braemar Literary Festival in October, with the event being developed with the Royal Reading Room, a book club launched by Her Majesty the Queen Consort.

The festival will bring a host of well-known authors to the picturesque village of Braemar including leading Scottish crime novelist Ian Rankin and the poet and former Scottish makar, Jackie Kay.

Tom Parker Bowles visits with his mother, then known as Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, at the Cheltenham Racecourse in 2015. Photo by David Hartley/Shutterstock

Tom Parker Bowles, son of the Queen Consort and an author and food writer, will also feature at the event as well as support the curation of its programe.

The hotel, owned by art-world power couple Iwan and Manuela Wirth, said it was making its “first foray into the world of words” with the new festival, which comes after the “runaway success” of its Fashion Weekend in 2019.

The event is a new fixture in the village, which has hosted the long-time royal favourite event, the Braemar Gathering.

The literary event will take place from October 7 to 9 2022.

Fife Arms in Braemar.

The festival will also feature a wide range of free workshops and a pop-up “Poem & A Pint” programme, where roving poets Shane Strachan and Mae Diansangu, both from Aberdeen, will entertain customers in local bars and cafes, with spoken word performances.

Community elements include “word walks”, combining the great outdoors with creative writing, walking tours to Robert Louis Stevenson’s house and a reading of Braemar Commemorative Jubilee Poem by north-east poet Gillian Shearer.

Members of the public will be able to book subsidised festival tickets (price capped at £10) to enjoy all lectures being held at St Margaret’s and Braemar Village Hall and free creative workshops, walks and book signings at various village venues.

Sculpture at the art-loving Fife Arms. Picture by Jim Irvine

Guests staying at the Fife Arms on the hotel’s Braemar Literary Festival room package will enjoy two nights, including a specially curated three-course festival launch dinner cooked by chef Angela Hartnett, with special access to private drinks receptions featuring festival speakers and supporters, dinner and post-dinner readings from invited authors, an in-room gift and complimentary tickets to all festival lectures and events.

Editor's Picks