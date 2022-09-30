Nairn consider options in hunt for a new manager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nairn County are making progress in their search for a new manager with Steven Mackay believed to be among the contenders.

The Wee County are looking for a new boss following Ronnie Sharp’s departure last week.

It is understood former Brora Rangers manager, Elgin City coach and current Rothes striker Mackay is among the options being considered.

Nairn striker Conor Gethins is in caretaker charge for tomorrow’s home game against Wick Academy and is another contender who has previously expressed his interest in the position.

Nairn’s director of football Graeme Macleod wouldn’t be drawn on individual candidates, but said: “The closing date for applications has passed.

“We’ve sifted through the applications that came in and we’ve spoken to some of the candidates.

“It’s a decision-making process at the moment and that’s where we are.”