Japanese visitors cement partnership with RGU

Civic and educational partnerships between Robert Gordon University (RGU) and Japan earned a boost from two well-loved summer programmes.

A cohort of students from eight Japanese universities and three international businesses recently completed a month of study at RGU, strengthening the university’s place as a leader in offshore energy education.

The RGU-Nippon Foundation Ocean Innovation Consortium Summer School was the fifth of its kind at RGU.

RGU staff taught modules on offshore energy to 13 students and young professionals.

The summer school coincided with a visit from the Kobe City Government representatives. They visited Aberdeen for a week as part of the RGU – Kobe City Government Ocean Energy Programme.

This separate programme consisted of lectures and discussion sessions with industry experts covering energy transition, renewables and Scottish culture.

RGU leading in energy innovation

This year’s RGU-Nippon Foundation cohort featured students from Marubeni, JX Nippon Oil and Gas Exploration Corporation and Mitsubishi Ship Building, as well as students from eight Japanese universities.

During their month-long course, students set sail to tour Flotation Energy’s Kincardine Offshore Windfarm off the coast of Aberdeen.

Their maritime adventure continued with four days of lectures and demonstrations in Orkney.

But despite the full schedule of engineering simulations and courses, the students still found time to sample the culture of the north-east.

At their graduation ceremony in September, the cohort donned kilts to mark the occasion. And before that, they visited Crathes Castle, revelled in the sights of the Braemar Gathering and even braved the crazy streets of the Edinburgh International Fringe Festival.

Naoto Nakagawa, head of the Office of Offshore Development at the Nippon Foundation, praised the partnership.

“I strongly believe the students obtained knowledge, experiences, relationships, and friendship through the summer school will be the most valuable assets in their life and utilize them for their future work in offshore energy production and decarbonization.

“I also strongly hope all of the students keep the precious relationship with RGU and Scotland.”

Kobe visitors celebrate long-running partnership

While the kilted summer school graduates were being serenaded at their graduation, a group from Kobe City were also in Aberdeen on their own adventure.

The week-long RGU – Kobe City Government Ocean Energy Programme is sponsored by Kobe City. Since 2018, it’s given Japanese students from a variety of disciplines a chance to gain international experience and see what careers the ocean industry has to offer.

RGU staff led the students in courses on marine engineering and energy, giving them a taste of life at RGU.

Kanako Nakamura, from Kobe City Government, said that returning to RGU after a two-year break has strengthened the partnership with the Japanese city.

“With this strong partnership, we aim to achieve the further development of ocean-related business and energy transition.”

More partnerships between Japan and RGU to come

And Donella Beaton, RGU’s Vice Principal for Economic Development, hopes the partnerships can continue for many years.

“It has been fantastic to welcome the students from Japan to RGU over the last month.

“Both the Nippon Foundation and Kobe City Government programmes highlight our commitment to supporting economic development and build on our already strong relations in Japan.

“Offshore Energy is becoming more actively considered in Japan and we are pleased that RGU is recognised as experts in this field.”

