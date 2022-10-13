Japanese visitors cement partnership with RGU

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Japanese visitors cement partnership with RGU

By Garrett Stell
October 13, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 13, 2022, 6:05 pm
Graduates of the RGU-Nippon Foundation Ocean Innovation Consortium Summer School couldn't leave for home without a kilted graduation ceremony. Supplied by RGU.
Graduates of the RGU-Nippon Foundation Ocean Innovation Consortium Summer School couldn't leave for home without a kilted graduation ceremony. Supplied by RGU.

Civic and educational partnerships between Robert Gordon University (RGU) and Japan earned a boost from two well-loved summer programmes.

A cohort of students from eight Japanese universities and three international businesses recently completed a month of study at RGU, strengthening the university’s place as a leader in offshore energy education.

The RGU-Nippon Foundation Ocean Innovation Consortium Summer School was the fifth of its kind at RGU.

RGU staff taught modules on offshore energy to 13 students and young professionals.

The summer school coincided with a visit from the Kobe City Government representatives. They visited Aberdeen for a week as part of the RGU – Kobe City Government Ocean Energy Programme.

This separate programme consisted of lectures and discussion sessions with industry experts covering energy transition, renewables and Scottish culture.

RGU leading in energy innovation

This year’s RGU-Nippon Foundation cohort featured students from Marubeni, JX Nippon Oil and Gas Exploration Corporation and Mitsubishi Ship Building, as well as students from eight Japanese universities.

During their month-long course, students set sail to tour Flotation Energy’s Kincardine Offshore Windfarm off the coast of Aberdeen.

Their maritime adventure continued with four days of lectures and demonstrations in Orkney.

But despite the full schedule of engineering simulations and courses, the students still found time to sample the culture of the north-east.

Graduates of the RGU-Nippon Foundation Ocean Innovation Consortium Summer School couldn’t leave for home without a kilted graduation ceremony. Supplied by RGU

At their graduation ceremony in September, the cohort donned kilts to mark the occasion. And before that, they visited Crathes Castle, revelled in the sights of the Braemar Gathering and even braved the crazy streets of the Edinburgh International Fringe Festival.

Naoto Nakagawa, head of the Office of Offshore Development at the Nippon Foundation, praised the partnership.

“I strongly believe the students obtained knowledge, experiences, relationships, and friendship through the summer school will be the most valuable assets in their life and utilize them for their future work in offshore energy production and decarbonization.

“I also strongly hope all of the students keep the precious relationship with RGU and Scotland.”

Kobe visitors celebrate long-running partnership

While the kilted summer school graduates were being serenaded at their graduation, a group from Kobe City were also in Aberdeen on their own adventure.

Visitors from Kobe City learned about ocean careers and Aberdeen culture during a week-long visit to RGU. Supplied by RGU.

The week-long RGU – Kobe City Government Ocean Energy Programme is sponsored by Kobe City. Since 2018, it’s given Japanese students from a variety of disciplines a chance to gain international experience and see what careers the ocean industry has to offer.

RGU staff led the students in courses on marine engineering and energy, giving them a taste of life at RGU.

Kanako Nakamura, from Kobe City Government, said that returning to RGU after a two-year break has strengthened the partnership with the Japanese city.

“With this strong partnership, we aim to achieve the further development of ocean-related business and energy transition.”

More partnerships between Japan and RGU to come

And Donella Beaton, RGU’s Vice Principal for Economic Development, hopes the partnerships can continue for many years.

“It has been fantastic to welcome the students from Japan to RGU over the last month.

The visitors from Kobe City learned about the culture of the north-east and careers in ocean energy. Supplied by RGU.

“Both the Nippon Foundation and Kobe City Government programmes highlight our commitment to supporting economic development and build on our already strong relations in Japan.

“Offshore Energy is becoming more actively considered in Japan and we are pleased that RGU is recognised as experts in this field.”

