Home Business Farming

Call to donate a lamb for St Andrew’s Day

By Ewan Pate
October 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
The initiative aims to inspire people across Scotland to choose lamb for St Andrew's Day. Image: Donald MacLeod
The initiative aims to inspire people across Scotland to choose lamb for St Andrew's Day. Image: Donald MacLeod

As Scotland’s patron saint’s day approaches, the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS) and the country’s auction marts are once again launching their annual lamb for St Andrew’s Day appeal.

The donations made by farmers and industry organisations to the “Lamb Bank” will be delivered to schools across Scotland to feature in home economics classes and canteens in the last week in November.

Since the initiative started three years ago, 62,000 schoolchildren have cooked or eaten lamb, many for the first time.

Neil Wilson, executive director of IAAS, said: “It makes all the difference being able to get Scotch lamb into schools for children to experience cooking and eating it first-hand and bringing that enthusiasm home.

“It’s a mammoth task co-ordinating all the donations, butchery and delivery to all the different schools but we are carried along on the wave of enthusiasm and hard graft from the industry which is always overwhelming to see in action, compounded by the extraordinary appreciation from teachers in schools.”

St Andrew’s Day lamb donations

Lamb donations can be made when selling at the mart or other organisations and individuals can make a financial donation to cover the cost of a lamb that will be co-ordinated by the mart, or IAAS, and added to the Lamb Bank.

As well as bringing lamb for St Andrew’s Day into schools, the aim of the initiative is for consumers across Scotland to be inspired to choose lamb when organising their own St Andrew’s events, eating at home and dining out in the same way that haggis is associated with Burns Night and turkey at Christmas.

George Purves, managing director at United Auctions, who conceived the initiative said: “We’d love to see lamb being served up in every community in Scotland this St Andrew’s Day – whether it’s Scouts, the WI, sports club dinners, a street party, at home or at the local pub.

“Indeed, whatever event you are celebrating in November, make it lamb.

“We’re encouraging pubs and restaurateurs to put it on their menus, potentially adding wine or whisky pairings, butchers to promote cooking with different cuts and retailers to bring it to the front of shelves.

“We’re also challenging the Young Auctioneers and Young Farmers to see how many pledges they can get from businesses and groups in their local area to serve lamb this St Andrew’s Day.

“It’s a fantastic initiative that grows every year – be part of it.”

The agricultural charity, RSABI, is serving lamb at its fundraising dinner in early December and NSA Scotland is hosting a dinner to celebrate St Andrew’s Day with Scotch lamb as the centrepiece for the meal.

To make a donation, speak to your auctioneer at the next sale. Financial donations can be made through IAAS or the mart.

