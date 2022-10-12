Shetland boats bring in more fish but can’t plug landings shortfall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shetland boats bring in more fish but can’t plug landings shortfall

By Keith Findlay
October 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 12, 2022, 7:43 am
Some of the day's catch gets measured up at Lerwick fish market.
Some of the day's catch gets measured up at Lerwick fish market.

Shetland-based fishing boats delivered a bigger catch onto the quayside but total landings on the islands fell in 2021, new figures show.

UHI Shetland, part of the University of the Highlands and Islands, has just published its latest annual Shetland Fisheries Statistics.

The report shows local boats landed 112,000 tonnes of fish and shellfish, worth a total of £110 million, last year – 20% more by volume and 5% higher by value year-on-year.

Offering a detailed breakdown of all fish and shellfish landings in Shetland, the document highlights an analysis of new data from the Scottish and UK governments.

Although the overall quantity of fish and shellfish landed in Shetland was slightly lower than in 2020, much of that decline was due to external factors – such as landings by foreign boats.”

The research was carried out by UHI Shetland senior fisheries policy officer Ian Napier.

Shetland boats caught “substantially more” pelagic fish – mainly blue whiting, mackerel and herring- last year, compared with 2020, the report says.

The local fleet landed slightly less white-fish, including species such as cod, haddock, monkfish and flatfish, but the total value was “slightly higher” year-on-year.

Crab fishing off Shetland.

Landings of some white-fish species, such as cod, fell due to quota cuts.

But those for others – UHI Shetland cited monkfish and ling – increased “substantially”.

Despite the bigger landings by local boats, the overall quantity of fish and shellfish “fell slightly” to about 49,000 tonnes – worth £70m.

UHI Shetland said the fall in white-fish landings was almost entirely due to a “substantial” drop in the quantity landed by English and foreign boats, especially those from France.

Fewer visiting vessels

Previously, many more of these would land their catches in Shetland ports before shipping the fish south.

UHI Shetland said landings of white-fish by local and other Scottish boats were only slightly down on 2020.

The quantity of shellfish landed in Shetland, almost all of it by local boats, was “slightly higher” last year, but the total value was “slightly lower”.

 

Mr Napier said: “The report provides a detailed picture of landings in Shetland and by Shetland boats in 2021.

“Although the overall quantity of fish and shellfish landed in Shetland was slightly lower than in 2020, much of that decline was due to external factors – such as landings by foreign boats.

“The Shetland fleet increased its landings overall.”

Shetland fishing boats
Shetland fishing boats.

Shetland’s prominent position in the UK fishing industry continued with more fish and shellfish landed in the islands than in any other UK port, except Peterhead.

More fish was landed in Shetland during 2021 than in all of England and Wales, and Lerwick, Scalloway and Cullivoe were all in the top-15 UK ports for white-fish landings.

Shetland UHI said there was “little evidence” the Covid-19 pandemic has had a major impact on fish landings in Shetland or by local boats – “except perhaps on prices of shellfish”.

Editor's Picks