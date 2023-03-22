UHI Inverness launches suicide helpline partnership

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

UHI Inverness is teaming up with students to raise awareness about James Support Group, a local family-run suicide prevention and support charity.

Students recently voted to make James Support Group the recipient of a donation, which will be tied to the number of responses to the Student Satisfaction and Engagement Surveys (SSES).

Charity leader Patrick Mullery established the support group in memory of his son, James, who took his own life in 2017.

There will also be campus fundraising events to support the charity. The run will end with a bake sale on Friday March 31 – the last day of the survey.

Mr Mullery visited the UHI Inverness main campus this week to mark the launch of a new partnership.

Making help more accessible

The James Support Group was established by the family of James Mullery. They have established a network of support groups across the Highlands for people bereaved by suicide and those experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Mr Mullery currently runs the support groups and mans the charity’s 24-hour helpline. With help from UHI donations and other support, Mr Mullery is hoping to hire the first employee.

Mr Mullery, from Cromarty, said he hopes the new partnership makes the James Support Group more accessible to UHI students.

“They will be aware of what we do and how we can help. Young people are the core group that contacts us.”

Meeting a need for bereaved Highland families

James worked as a car salesman and left behind three young sons when he died. In the wake of James’s death, his partner Jodie realised that there was a lack of support that someone needed to address.

“I had so many questions after James died and there was no one to ask,” Jodie said. “I needed to talk to someone who had the same experience as me.”

And so Patrick, Jodie and James’s mother Wendy set to work and held the first meeting of James Support Group in 2018. To highlight the need that they were addressing, they had 24 people attend the first meeting.

Highland suicide rates above average – ‘Help is there’

The family established the charity in 2020, and now they work alongside trustee Dr Nicola Urquhart. Patrick and Wendy have both undergone extensive training with Dr Urquhart, who is a clinical psychologist.

Dr Urquhart said that suicide rates in the Highlands are above the national average. The James Support Group provides a crucial service, she said.

“We aim to make a difference to people who have been bereaved by suicide, those who struggle to stay alive and those who have recovered from suicidal crises.

“It is crucial that we promote awareness around suicide so that people feel less alone and get the support they need.

“I feel privileged to be a part of James Support Group. We encourage anyone who is in difficulty to reach out. Help is there.”

Survey partnership a proven success

UHI Inverness has a tradition of linking its yearly student surveys to local charities. The survey gauges how students feel about their student experience, and it helps to inform any changes and improvements.

Last year, students chose Mikeysline as a partner.

It resulted in a 55 per cent response rate and a £1,000 donation for the charity. The overall student satisfaction rate of 95.3% was among the highest in Scotland.

Find help or connect someone in need

To find out more about the James Support Group, you can visit their website for details about group support meetings.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can get in touch with the James Support Group via their 24-hour helpline (07563 572471) or by emailing them at support@jamessupportgroup.com.

The charity also provides a full list of services available in the Highlands.

