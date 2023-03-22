UHI Inverness launches suicide helpline partnership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UHI Inverness launches suicide helpline partnership

By Garrett Stell
March 22, 2023, 5:00 pm
Patrick Mullery, whose son took his own life in 2017, visited UHI Inverness campus to announce a new partnership with his charity, James Support Group. Supplied by Lynne Bradshaw/UHI Inverness
Patrick Mullery, whose son took his own life in 2017, visited UHI Inverness campus to announce a new partnership with his charity, James Support Group. Supplied by Lynne Bradshaw/UHI Inverness

UHI Inverness is teaming up with students to raise awareness about James Support Group, a local family-run suicide prevention and support charity.

Students recently voted to make James Support Group the recipient of a donation, which will be tied to the number of responses to the Student Satisfaction and Engagement Surveys (SSES).

Charity leader Patrick Mullery established the support group in memory of his son, James, who took his own life in 2017.

There will also be campus fundraising events to support the charity. The run will end with a bake sale on Friday March 31 – the last day of the survey.

Mr Mullery visited the UHI Inverness main campus this week to mark the launch of a new partnership.

Making help more accessible

The James Support Group was established by the family of James Mullery. They have established a network of support groups across the Highlands for people bereaved by suicide and those experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Mr Mullery currently runs the support groups and mans the charity’s 24-hour helpline. With help from UHI donations and other support, Mr Mullery is hoping to hire the first employee.

Patrick Mullery visited UHI Inverness campus to announce a new partnership with his charity, James Support Group. Image: Lynne Bradshaw/ UHI Inverness

Mr Mullery, from Cromarty, said he hopes the new partnership makes the James Support Group more accessible to UHI students.

“They will be aware of what we do and how we can help. Young people are the core group that contacts us.”

Meeting a need for bereaved Highland families

James worked as a car salesman and left behind three young sons when he died. In the wake of James’s death, his partner Jodie realised that there was a lack of support that someone needed to address.

“I had so many questions after James died and there was no one to ask,” Jodie said. “I needed to talk to someone who had the same experience as me.”

And so Patrick, Jodie and James’s mother Wendy set to work and held the first meeting of James Support Group in 2018. To highlight the need that they were addressing, they had 24 people attend the first meeting.

Highland suicide rates above average – ‘Help is there’

The family established the charity in 2020, and now they work alongside trustee Dr Nicola Urquhart. Patrick and Wendy have both undergone extensive training with Dr Urquhart, who is a clinical psychologist.

Dr Urquhart said that suicide rates in the Highlands are above the national average. The James Support Group provides a crucial service, she said.

“We aim to make a difference to people who have been bereaved by suicide, those who struggle to stay alive and those who have recovered from suicidal crises.

“It is crucial that we promote awareness around suicide so that people feel less alone and get the support they need.

“I feel privileged to be a part of James Support Group. We encourage anyone who is in difficulty to reach out. Help is there.”

Survey partnership a proven success

UHI Inverness has a tradition of linking its yearly student surveys to local charities. The survey gauges how students feel about their student experience, and it helps to inform any changes and improvements.

Last year, students chose Mikeysline as a partner.

It resulted in a 55 per cent response rate and a £1,000 donation for the charity. The overall student satisfaction rate of 95.3% was among the highest in Scotland.

Find help or connect someone in need

To find out more about the James Support Group, you can visit their website for details about group support meetings.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can get in touch with the James Support Group via their 24-hour helpline (07563 572471) or by emailing them at support@jamessupportgroup.com.

The charity also provides a full list of services available in the Highlands.

Exclusive: An inside look at the possible future of Scottish qualifications

UHI celebrates apprentice success stories

UHI Inverness student scoops two scholarships to continue vital energy research

