UHI celebrates apprentice success stories

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

UHI North Highland, Outer Hebrides and West Highland currently provide training for more than 280 modern apprenticeships.

Areas of training include aquaculture, engineering, health and social care and hospitality. And with the three campuses planning to merge in August 2023, those apprenticeship opportunities have the chance to grow.

Lydia Rohmer, Principal Designate of UHI North, West and Hebrides said the merger will allow more apprenticeships that individual colleges might have struggled to deliver.

“We’re particularly keen to work with local employers to see how we can make apprenticeship delivery more sustainable through more work-based and localised training, digital technology, and reduced travel for apprentices.”

This week is Scottish Apprenticeship Week. We caught up with three UHI North, West and Hebrides students to hear how apprenticeship opportunities have changed their lives.

Karen Logue: Building a better future

Karen Logue is a carpentry and joinery apprentice with UHI Outer Hebrides and Lewis Builders.

She chose her modern apprenticeship because it was important to her to be able to work while training.

“It gives me flexibility. It works well for me as a practically-minded person.

“We have in-person classes on campus in theory and practice. These fit in with work because I leave work for a couple of weeks and go to college. It is a good balance.”

Even as a female in a male-dominated industry, Karen said that she feels welcomed and supported in her work and learning. She said that she would encourage anyone who isn’t sure about their academic future to give an apprenticeship a try.

“Seeing a project happen from start to finish. It is so satisfying. So far, I have worked on the erection of a kit house, putting up partition walls, finishings, and roofing.

“If you don’t like school, don’t hold back and just go for a Modern Apprenticeship.”

Kareen Allen: Personal care when it counts

Kareen Allen is a level four apprentice with UHI Outer Hebrides and Bethesda Care Home and Hospice.

She came to her apprenticeship after a career in retail. She had experience caring for her family members and wanted to put those skills to use and help others.

“I had been working in care for three years and wanted to progress my career. Working in care is hard but so rewarding.

“I went in completely blind and I had to learn a lot in my first week. It was daunting but now I love it.”

Kareen said she is excited to stay with Bethesda after she receives all her qualifications. She finds her work worth the emotional and physical price she sometimes has to pay.

“Caring for people at the end of their life can be so hard but I see the difference I make. Sometimes I see smiles on people’s faces and know I am helping them and that is the ultimate reward.

“I get to talk to people every day and engage with them. Knowing people feel safe and enjoy your company is wonderful.”

Sarah MacDonald: Climbing the ladder with an apprenticeship

Sarah MacDonald began working with Mowi as a fish farm technician in 2019. After being encouraged to complete her modern apprenticeship by the company, she’s risen to a management position at the Mowi fish farm on Skye.

“I believe that in this job you get out what you put in and I’ve been lucky enough to have the support of some great colleagues along the way.

“Through my work with Mowi, I moved from Uist to Skye which really pushed me and prepared me for the role of Assistant Manager at Scalpay.

She said that the close relationship between UHI and Mowi meant that she was able to get the most of both her education and her work experience.

“He also took the time to show me the ropes on site management and the administrative side of farming.

“It is a big jump from Assistant Manager to Manager, but I made it and it’s been so rewarding, especially when you see big, healthy salmon at the end of the cycle.”

More information on apprenticeship opportunities

UHI has many other examples of people of all ages getting valuable experience in an apprenticeship.

In order to take part in a modern apprenticeship, you need to already be working in your relevant field. UHI advises checking with your employer about any opportunities available.

You can look online to find out what apprenticeships are on offer at each UHI campus.

Read more from the Schools and Family team

UHI Inverness gives students a hand with free meals and cooking lessons

Minister praises UHI for innovative contributions to rural healthcare

‘Without mentors, the industry will suffer’: Award-winning lecturer dedicates winnings to late friend