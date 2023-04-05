Exclusive: Hazlehead Academy bus service back from the chopping block

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Hazlehead Academy bus service back from the chopping block

First Bus will be releasing a more detailed timetable for the new route, 15S, later this week.

The bus service to Hazlehead Academy has been reinstated after a major scare that parents and students would lose it after Easter.

By Garrett Stell

First Bus has confirmed that the school bus service to Hazlehead Academy will continue as normal.

Aberdeen City Council had previously announced that the 52 route to Hazlehead from Mannofield would end on April 16th as a result of sweeping budget cuts.

But a spokesman for First Bus said on Wednesday that the route will now continue as a commercial route. It will be operated solely by the company with no need for council funding.

A modified Route 15 will cover the same route as the former bus number 52, which is set to be decommissioned next week. The new route will be marked as 15S to make it clear to the public that it is the school route.

A bit of good news

A spokesman for First Bus said that some changes to the regular 15 route will be able to accommodate the new 52 bus.

“We can confirm that we’ve been able to make adjustments to service 15 that will ensure that journeys to and from Hazlehead Academy continue after the cessation of service 52 on April 16.

“Service 15S will ensure that pupils will still be able to travel to/from the school from that date. A revised timetable for service 15 incorporating the new school journeys will be released shortly.”

Unreliable bus services, Hill of Fare wind turbines and how to save Union Street
First Bus has announced that it will revive the soon-to-be scrapped Number 52 service to Hazlehead Academy under the new name of the 15S.

Parents and community members were outraged when the city council announced it was cutting the bus service. And soon after, elected members in Holyrood and local community council leaders began piling pressure on the council to try and reverse the decision.

Need to see the full route

Local parent Jacqueline Allan said that she is glad to see the bus service has been saved. It will take away a lot of stress from parents who would have struggled to find alternative transportation to and from school, she said.

Keith Pirie, who has galvanised community opposition to the bus cut, said that Wednesday’s announcement will lift a cloud of uncertainty hanging over parents and students.

Potential walking times and distances for some students after Aberdeen City Council cut buses to Lochside and Hazlehead.

“The thing for us is that kids were going to be seriously damaged without the bus. So at least that threat has gone away. We’re delighted that First Bus are keeping the bus service on”

Still, he wants to see the full timetable proposals before declaring a complete victory. The current 15 route doesn’t fully include the old 52. Mr Pirie said that it will be impossible to determine the impact on the public before the timetable is released.

The First Bus spokesman said that the 15S will provide the same service to and from the school that users of the 52 have enjoyed for years. A full timetable will be released soon.

Relief for parents

Local councillor and Aberdeen Conservative leader Ryan Houghton called the new 15S service a “great outcome” for the parents and children who used the old number 52 bus.

He said that parents at Hazlehead were thrown into uncertainty along with many others in the city after the “catastrophic closures” triggered by the council’s recent budget cuts.

“In this instance, I’m pleased to have secure help from First Bus. There are communities across Aberdeen who are losing out which is why it is imperative that the SNP/Lib Dem council reverse this cruel budget now.”

Yesterday, Stagecoach announced that it would be stepping in to save services to Lochside Academy. Three routes were also due to end after the recent budget cuts.

Scottish Conservative north east MSP Liam Kerr said: “First and Stagecoach deserve credit for stepping in to save the Hazlehead and Lochside Academy bus routes.

“This will be a huge relief to both pupils and parents who were rightly angry by Aberdeen City Council’s appalling and ignorant decision to axe them.

“The announcement will alleviate concerns that some parents would have to reduce work hours or change roles to allow them the time to drive their children to and from school.”

Read more from the Schools and Family team

Pounds for Primaries: Watch as this year’s winners take home big prizes

‘We’re going to fight it’: Parents hit out at ‘short-sighted’ decision to mothball Largue School

‘The young people at Northfield are incredible’: Council seizing opportunity for much-needed change

