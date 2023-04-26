Could you pass a Nat 5 school exam? Try our quiz…

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education

Could you pass a Nat 5 school exam? Try our quiz…

QUIZ: Can you get all 10 of these National 5 exam questions right?

By Calum Petrie
How successful would you be if you had to tackle some of the questions pupils have been asked in a National 5 exam?
Exams have begun for tens of thousands of teenagers across the north and north-east.

But how successful would you be if you had to tackle some of the questions pupils have been asked in a National 5 exam?

We’ve taken a selection of questions from last year’s National 5 past papers to put you to the test.

Last year saw pupils across the north and north-east achieve strong pass rates.

In Aberdeen, a record number of pupils sat National 5 exams, and delivered the highest attainment levels since 2015 under an exam diet. And in Moray, some 90% of pupils achieved an A-D award at National 5.

Exams are underway for tens of thousands of school students across the north and north-east. Image: Shutterstock

Exams easier than in the past?

P&J readers told us last year that ‘grade inflation’ meant exams are easier now than back in the day. “The floodgate to inflated grades, ultimately of no benefit to the recipient or society, being opened will prove difficult to close,” said Ivan Reid.

Even the SQA has admitted it is taking a ‘more generous’ approach to grading.

Well, now’s your chance to put it to the test and see if you can keep up with today’s pupils.

Do you know what stem cells and lymphocytes are? How accurately can you translate a passage of French? Are your maths skills up to scratch?

Some of these questions might be trickier than you think.

Could you be an A grade student or should the tests be left to the schoolchildren?

Take our quiz and let us know if you could pass National 5 exams!

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Sail through? Get stuck? Let us know

Did you pass or fail? Let us know!

And for any students sitting exams this month, it might be reassuring to know that if things don’t go your way, it’s not the end of the world.

