Could you pass a Nat 5 school exam? Try our quiz…

Exams have begun for tens of thousands of teenagers across the north and north-east.

But how successful would you be if you had to tackle some of the questions pupils have been asked in a National 5 exam?

We’ve taken a selection of questions from last year’s National 5 past papers to put you to the test.

Last year saw pupils across the north and north-east achieve strong pass rates.

In Aberdeen, a record number of pupils sat National 5 exams, and delivered the highest attainment levels since 2015 under an exam diet. And in Moray, some 90% of pupils achieved an A-D award at National 5.

Exams easier than in the past?

P&J readers told us last year that ‘grade inflation’ meant exams are easier now than back in the day. “The floodgate to inflated grades, ultimately of no benefit to the recipient or society, being opened will prove difficult to close,” said Ivan Reid.

Even the SQA has admitted it is taking a ‘more generous’ approach to grading.

Well, now’s your chance to put it to the test and see if you can keep up with today’s pupils.

Do you know what stem cells and lymphocytes are? How accurately can you translate a passage of French? Are your maths skills up to scratch?

Some of these questions might be trickier than you think.

Could you be an A grade student or should the tests be left to the schoolchildren?

Take our quiz and let us know if you could pass National 5 exams!

And for any students sitting exams this month, it might be reassuring to know that if things don’t go your way, it’s not the end of the world.