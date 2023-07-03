The perfect stepping stone to a career in the equine industry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Education

The perfect stepping stone to a career in the equine industry

Why university's degree is among best in the UK.

In partnership with UHI North Highland
Students on horses in UHI North Highland's indoor yard

Doing something you love is perhaps the key to a successful career. That’s part of the thinking that has led to UHI North Highland running one of the leading equine degrees in the UK.

From its campus in Caithness, UHI has the facilities, resources and expertise to help you realise your dream of a life working with horses.

UHI North Highland aims to help you on your way, whether you want a professional horse-riding career or are interested purely for leisure. Skill and experience are not the main drivers. The biggest thing it wants to see is a love and passion for horses.

Curriculum leader Diane Ross says: “There are a lot of students who have been riding for years and are very skilled. However, there are also students that are very basic, they haven’t had much experience but it’s something that they really want to do. We recently had a student who hadn’t ridden for many years and is now coming on in leaps and bounds. We can cater for all standards.”

So what makes UHI North Highland’s offering among the very best equine degrees in the UK?

A range of courses to suit all needs

Student looking after horse in the stables at UHI North Highland
UHI North Highland’s equine degrees will train students in every aspect of the industry.

Students will get a choice of five courses to advance their dreams of an equine career. They are:

  • Equestrian Skills Flexible Study Programme – This is a two-year programme aimed at anyone wanting to work in the equine sector. Available throughout Scotland.
  • NC Horse Care – A practical course that will develop your skills in the yard, indoor and outdoor arenas using a range of quality horses.
  • HNC Equine Studies – Students learn the theoretical knowledge and practical skills needed to work with horses to a high standard. You will also be prepared for your BHS exams.
  • BA(Hons) Equine Business Management – An introduction to all aspects of today’s modern equine business. Students develop the skills needed for a career in equine business management including marketing, research and sports science.
  • PgCert Equine Leadership & Management – This is a fully online course that prepares students to become leaders and managers in the equine industry.

Also, UHI’s flexibility in approach to study matches the range of courses.

Diane adds: “We can be flexible. We offer online study and practical aspects where students can come up to our rural studies centre. They can do intensive blocks where they come up to do the practical or they can come up and do the practical and have face-to-face classes at the same time. Students just need to speak to us and we’ll try to organise something that will suit them.”

A UK equine degree with unrivalled resources and expertise

Student riding a horse in an indoors yard
Students will train in one of the best indoor yards available on any equine degree in the UK.

Perhaps the standout feature of UHI North Highland’s offering is its horses. They are all competition horses that compete around the UK. That means students learn in an environment that mirrors the top level of the industry.

Diane explains: “We have a unique set of horses up here. We have competition horses which compete at the highest level, including The Horse of the Year Show. Students can ride these horses, work with these horses and improve their riding skills because the horses are already really well skilled. We have such a unique range of horses who can take riders from the beginning of their riding to an advanced level.”

Students also get access to some of the best facilities offered by any equine degree in the UK.

Diane adds: “Our yard is more like a working yard than a college yard, so students do get a taste of what it’s like to work in the industry. They have to get horses ready to go off to shows and for instruction. Although it is a college yard, we pride ourselves here at UHI North Highland on giving a real-life experience.”

Access to a network of opportunity

Equine degree student hanging up saddle
The equine degree gives students a chance to experience all aspects of the industry.

Staff at the college work at the top level of the industry themselves. That means they provide students with networking opportunities that would be hard to find elsewhere. It’s a vital stepping stone that eases their path into an equine career.

Diane says: “We have lots of links with the industry. If students are wanting to work in it, we can help them get jobs there. Our staff are working a lot in the industry, they’re competing, so we can help students find work.”

A proven track record of positive destinations

That networking has meant graduates have gone on to secure roles throughout the industry. The range of jobs secured also covers all aspects of the industry.

Diane says: “We’ve got a student who wants to ride at the Olympics and I’m sure they have the determination and ability to get there. Some of our students have started their own business, like a riding school or a livery yard. Others have gone off and groomed for top competitors and we’ve had students who break and train horses. We’ve had students who have gone onto coach people. Others have gone into customer care and used the business element of the degree.”

Whether you dream of riding at the Olympics or just of a career with horses, it’s likely UHI North Highland has the course for you. UHI North Highland, UHI Outer Hebrides and UHI West Highland will become UHI North, West and Hebrides on August 1, subject to Scottish Government approval.

More from Press and Journal

Billy McKay all smiles after opening the scoring in Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.
Billy Mckay signs two-year deal to stay at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Bayley Hutchison in action against Motherwell. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Revealed: Aberdeen FC Women's fixtures
80s Live! will be returning to Aberdeen after a successful debut show. Image: P&J Live.
Throwback hit show 80s Live! to return to Aberdeen's P&J Live
The Magic of Motown will be returning to Aberdeen's P&J Live with all the classics. Image: P&J Live.
Magic of Motown announces return to P&J Live in Aberdeen
Westray in the Orkney Islands.
Testing begins in Westray to detect faulty cancer gene
Corran ferry sign explaining it has been cancelled.
Corran vehicle ferry cancelled on Monday and Tuesday
A tiny pygmy shrew enjoying life to the full (Image: Rudmer Zwerver/Shutterstock)
Ben Dolphin: Shrewd observations on meeting Scotland's smallest mammal
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen court story Picture shows; Kieran Stephen, in green with beard, leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Kathryn Wylie/DC Thomson
Hoaxer sparked armed police response after claiming killer clown attacked him with meat cleaver
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. On This Day July 3 1950 Picture shows; Feature image for On This Day. n/a. Supplied by P&J Date; 03/07/1950
On This Day: What was the P and J reporting on July 3, 1950?