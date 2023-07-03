Throwback hit show 80s Live! to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Throwback hit show 80s Live! to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Electric Dreams will be returning to the Granite City on Saturday June 22.

By Cameron Roy
80s Live! will be returning to Aberdeen after a successful debut show. Image: P&J Live.
80s Live! will be returning to Aberdeen after a successful debut show. Image: P&J Live.

Show-stopping 80s tribute band Electric Dreams will be returning to Aberdeen’s P&J Live for their hit-filled show 80s Live!

Hits from classic bands such as Wham!, The Weather Girls, Culture Club, Rick Astley, Madonna, Duran Duran, Soft Cell, The Human League, A-Ha and Tears for Fears will all feature in the ultimate throwback show.

The seven-piece band, consists of drums, sax, synth, guitars, bass and vocals, and together they will treat the Granite City to a gig on Saturday, June 22 next year.

The sounds of the 80s will be blasting through P&J Live in Aberdeen yet again. Image: P&J Live.

80s Live! to play a second show at P&J Live in Aberdeen

It will be the second time Electric Dreams have rocked Aberdeen, after their debut show on June 17.

In a review for The Press and Journal, Becca Freestone wrote the night felt like she went through a “time machine” to the 80s instead of a bus to P&J Live.

She praised the outfits of the crowd as well as the musical talent on display in the “high octane speed ultimate mash-up” performance.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live said: “We’re delighted to welcome 80s Live back to P&J Live next year, giving everyone an epic night out.

“Loads of people came dressed to impress with larger-than-life hair, tutus, scrunched leg warmers and neon galore, listening to the band perform hit after hit. This show will get you into the groove for sure.”

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10am on Friday, July 7 on Ticketmaster.

REVIEW: 80s Live had Aberdeen spinning right round at a colourful P&J Live

