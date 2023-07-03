Throwback hit show 80s Live! to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Show-stopping 80s tribute band Electric Dreams will be returning to Aberdeen’s P&J Live for their hit-filled show 80s Live!

Hits from classic bands such as Wham!, The Weather Girls, Culture Club, Rick Astley, Madonna, Duran Duran, Soft Cell, The Human League, A-Ha and Tears for Fears will all feature in the ultimate throwback show.

The seven-piece band, consists of drums, sax, synth, guitars, bass and vocals, and together they will treat the Granite City to a gig on Saturday, June 22 next year.

80s Live! to play a second show at P&J Live in Aberdeen

It will be the second time Electric Dreams have rocked Aberdeen, after their debut show on June 17.

In a review for The Press and Journal, Becca Freestone wrote the night felt like she went through a “time machine” to the 80s instead of a bus to P&J Live.

She praised the outfits of the crowd as well as the musical talent on display in the “high octane speed ultimate mash-up” performance.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live said: “We’re delighted to welcome 80s Live back to P&J Live next year, giving everyone an epic night out.

“Loads of people came dressed to impress with larger-than-life hair, tutus, scrunched leg warmers and neon galore, listening to the band perform hit after hit. This show will get you into the groove for sure.”

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10am on Friday, July 7 on Ticketmaster.