Partnership Home Education Early Years

Places now open at new Aberdeenshire out of school clubs

Helping children become the best versions of themselves.

In partnership with Great Western Early Years
Children in a circle looking down at something together.
Apply for a place for your child today.

While we all want the best opportunities for our child to develop and grow, finding childcare can be a challenge. Luckily Great Western Early Years (GW Early Years) is offering more spaces in its out of school clubs (oosc) for children in and around Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire.

A place to grow and feel nurtured

Parents and families can breathe a sigh of relief this upcoming school year; new places for the GW OOSC in Portlethen are now available as well as extended numbers in one of our city centre locations – Holburn West.

Jaclyn Philip, general manager and daughter of GW Early Years founder Cindi Black, highlighted how the Portlethen club will provide much-needed additional care for families across south west Aberdeenshire: “The area really needs pre and post-school care for children. There is a total lack of options for families because once classes fill, it’s often very difficult to break in to.”

Interior of a Great Western Early Years out of school club.
The Aberdeenshire out of school club is now open.

Jaclyn said: “When it comes to out-of-school care, it’s a need, not a want; it’s a must-have. Therefore, when you’re choosing your out of school care, you want to know its somewhere your children want to be and are looked after; a place where they are truly nurtured.”

More than just childcare, GW out-of-school clubs are a place for your child to relax, enjoy themselves, socialise and grow.

A place to play and be governed by their own choices

Do you need some extra care for your child before or after school? Great Western Early Years offers Breakfast and Out-of-School clubs for busy or working parents and their children. They offer safe and nurturing environments for your child to socialise, eat and play with other children.

Great Western Early Years outdoor play area and allotment.
Great Western Early Years has an ethos of discovery and growth through play and exploration.

GW Early Years out of school clubs are there to provide your child with a place to play and be governed by their own choices, wants, wishes and desires.

Breakfast and out of school clubs provide a safe-haven for your child before and/or after a challenging day at school. We want our children to do their best when learning, and these clubs offer a safe place for them to relax and reflect on their day.

And each of the oosc locations are unique and benefit from their own local circumstances and different setting

In fact, the NEW Portlethen branch has its own exclusive gardens where the children who attend GW Early Years’ clubs have the opportunity to take ownership of the green space and turn it into an allotment. It’s an opportunity for growth and play while children develop community spirit, follow-through and teamwork.

Jaclyn emphasises that the centres are not simply extensions of the school day: “At each centre, you will find entertainment such as arts and crafts, books, board games, movies and films and computer games.

An outdoor allotment at an out of school club by Great Western Early Years.
At the Portlethen branch, children will share ownership of their very own allotment.

A home away from home

The staff have received years of training and plenty of experience in supporting children.

Jaclyn said: “If your child is upset or tired after school, the staff are responsive to their needs. They can give cuddles, help to resolve arguments, build bridges and draw children in.

“It can be your child’s home away from home.”

The breakfast club is available if you need to drop off your child before work or before starting your day, with earliest drop off time at 7:30AM. Your child will enjoy a healthy breakfast of cereals, breads, spreads, fruit, yoghurt, milk or water before heading to school with some of GW Early Year’s well-qualified and enthusiastic staff. The staff will also be there to pick up your child after school and walk them back to the out of school club.

Jaclyn said: “One of our Portlethen staff members, Calum, is a Scout leader. The walk to or from school is a great time for your child to get some movement and fresh air while accompanied by their very own outdoor expert. Children can stop and play, look at the plants and unwind either before or after a day of learning.”

At GW Early Years, childhood is seen as a critical time in developing resilience and coping skills that will equip them with the tools they need to become the best versions of themselves.

Jaclyn and the staff invite families to consider sending their children to GW Early Years nursery and out of school clubs for a unique, family-run care experience, stating “By joining in nursery, your child can develop a close-knit and trusting relationship with our staff and other students that will create a constant and familiarity for them. This comfort and reliability can help them succeed as they transition into school.

Great Western Early Years encourages children to find joy

Jaclyn and the staff invite families to consider sending their children to GW Early Years nursery and out of school clubs for a unique, family-run care experience, stating “By joining in nursery and staying with us for the following years of child-care, your child can develop a close-knit and trusting relationship with our staff and other students that will create a constant and familiarity for them. This comfort and reliability can help them succeed and build confidence as they transition into school.”

For over 30 years, GW Early Years has sought to create a place where children can be supported to grow into strong, confident individuals and from April 2024, holiday clubs will be offered at Portlethen, Kingswells and an upcoming (to be determined) city centre location. This is the perfect option if you are looking for help during the holidays while you need to work.

If you need extra care for your child, out of school clubs at GW Early Years can be the perfect solution. More than just daycare, GW Early Years encourages children to learn, grow and find joy every day.

Learn more about Great Western Early Years and apply for a place for your child today.

