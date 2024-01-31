Buyers looking to snap up unused Aberlour nursery cabins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray

Buyers looking to snap up unused Aberlour nursery cabins

Moray Council bought the units for £235,000 to house children from Aberlour Primary School during a £1 million refurbishment of the early years building.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Moray Council is on the verge of selling two temporary cabins it bought for £235k to house nursery children at Aberlour Primary during a refurbishment. Image: Moray Council
Moray Council is on the verge of selling two temporary cabins it bought for £235k to house nursery children at Aberlour Primary during a refurbishment. Image: Moray Council

Moray Council is on the brink of selling two unused temporary nursery units.

The cabins were bought for £235,000 to house children from Aberlour Primary School during a £1 million refurbishment.

Ordered against the council’s procurement rules, the units are currently being stored in Aberdeenshire.

And the local authority is paying £90 a week to have them kept there.

Closing date

The cabins went up for sale in October.

At a meeting of the corporate committee this week councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross asked for an update on the units.

He said: “We were told they’d been marketed and there were a number of expressions of interest.

“I was wondering where we were with that and whether they’ve been sold?”

Deputy chief executive Rhona Gunn said a a closing date was reached last week, and a variety of proposals are being considered.

Speyside Glenlivet councillor Derek Ross.

She added: “Those are currently being assessed and officers will be reporting back to council, having completed the assessment process given the diversity of the range of interests that have been expressed.”

Whoever buys the cabins will have to collect them from a depot in Kintore.

And as they are flat packed they will need to put them together too.

Each unit has a classroom with storeroom, kitchen, toilets, office and entrance hall.

Unauthorised payment

An investigation into purchasing the cabins launched in February, after councillors felt they were kept in the dark over the nursery refurbishment.

It found an unauthorised payment of more then £117,000 was made without the knowledge of the chief financial officer.

The investigation also made a recommendation to sell  as a the cabins as a matter of urgency.

It was proposed to put one of the units in the grounds of Aberlour Primary and the other at nearby Speyside High School.

Moray Council is finding it difficult to return £80,000 to the estates of deceased health and social care clients.

But safety concerns were raised over the close proximity of it to the car park at the secondary.

And plans to move the nursery children into yurts next to the cemetery in the village were thrown out on safety grounds.

Instead the youngsters and staff relocated to rooms in Speyside High School in August to allow work to start.

They moved back to the refurbished nursery in November.

