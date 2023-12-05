Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley named Scottish League One manager of the month for November

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley has been named the Scottish League One Glen’s manager of the month for November after extending his side’s unbeaten run to nine matches.

Cove picked up 12 points during the month, with wins against Hamilton Academical, Kelty Hearts, Montrose and Stirling Albion – only conceding one goal throughout November.

Now sitting third in League One, Cove Rangers have won seven, drawn four and lost three of their 14 matches played so far.

Hartley said: “It’s great to get the award, but I always say these honours are a team effort.

“There has been so much hard work put in over the past few months; this is reward for everything that all my staff have done during that time.

“We are determined to keep that going and getting this recognition acts as an incentive for all of us.”

It was a double success for Cove with striker Rumarn Burrell named the League One player of the month for November.

The 22 year-old attacker scored five times last month to take his tally for the season to 12.

Burrell said: “I’ve been really happy with my form, so it’s great to be honoured like this, but I’ve got to thank all the other players; they’ve been going so well and creating the chances for me to put away.

“It is fantastic to have my individual contribution highlighted, but it’s a real team effort, and they all deserve the recognition too.