Buckie playgroup for kids with learning difficulties appeals for help amid closure threat

A Buckie playgroup for children with developmental delay and learning difficulties faces closure unless it can find a new home.

The Teddy Bear Developmental Playgroup (TBDP) has led a nomadic existence over the last few years, having previously been based at the Lady Cathcart Centre in Buckie for 30 years.

The charity was forced to move out when the centre was upgraded to provide places for three to five-year-olds as part of the Scottish Government’s expanded Early Learning and Childcare (ELC) policy.

Before Covid, the group used a room at Buckie Community High School.

Since the pandemic, and after a desperate search around Buckie, they have been based at Cullen Nursery seven miles away, where they have some of the open plan space thanks to an agreement with Moray Council.

However, that arrangement comes to an end in June. And it’s an arrangement that only lets them offer childcare in the afternoons, from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

‘A huge need’: Buckie playgroup has been a lifeline for parents for 40 years

The Teddy Bear Developmental Playgroup (TBDP) was formed in 1985 by local GP Dr Jim Tuckerman, who saw the need for the group.

It’s a need which is very much still there, as playgroup manager Gillian Stevenson told The P&J.

“We should really be in Buckie. The biggest problem we’re having is parents having to transport their children the seven miles to Cullen.

“And in the room that we’ve got, we’re really restricted on numbers.

“We can only take six kids, and there’s a huge need for more spaces.

“Ideally we’d provide for 20 kids a day, morning and afternoon, if we had the right premises.

‘Unsettling’ commute: Buckie tots falling asleep in the car at teatime

“The current arrangement, which is afternoon-only, is far from ideal for both the parents and children.

“Because parents are picking their kids up at 4.30pm and then having to drive back to Buckie, their kids are falling asleep in the car at teatime.

“These parents are basically not able to access what these children should be entitled to, which is a full-time nursery space.

“Some of the children are in two different settings because we can only offer afternoons, and that’s unsettling for them as well.”

Gillian said health visitors had been in touch saying they have children they’d like to refer to TBDP, but have been unable to as the families have no transport.

The group has been trying desperately to find a permanent home.

They submitted a bid this morning for one of two modular units Moray Council are selling. They were to be used to house children from Aberlour Primary, but the units, which were ordered against the council’s procurement rules, have never been used.

The group has also been looking into buying the former Church of Christ on Cluny Place in Buckie.

But money is tight.

‘We’ll have no other option than to close’: Buckie playgroup calls on community to prevent the unthinkable

“Right now, what we get from Moray Council doesn’t even cover staff wages,” Gillian explained.

“We’re not even breaking even.

“We applied for National Lottery funding but were unsuccessful. A lot of our money comes from a fundraising committee who hold events throughout the year just to cover costs.

“So the church isn’t realistic financially at the moment without support. That’s why we’re trying to raise awareness to get local businesses involved to help.

“We’re meeting again with the council to see if there is anywhere they could possibly house us.

“But we’re just coming up against a brick wall all the time. There’s just so much red tape.

“The worst case scenario is that we’ll have to close. We’ll have no other option if we don’t find anywhere by June.”

Any groups, businesses or individuals who would like to help the Teddy Bear Developmental Playgroup find a new home in Buckie can contact group chairman Dr Jim Tuckerman on 07796 617025 or teddybeardevelopment@outlook.com.