Buckie playgroup for kids with learning difficulties appeals for help amid closure threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Early Years

Buckie playgroup for kids with learning difficulties appeals for help amid closure threat

The Teddy Bear Developmental Playgroup has been helping families in Buckie since 1985. Without urgent help, it could be left homeless and forced to close.

By Calum Petrie
The Teddy Bear Developmental Playgroup, currently exiled at Cullen Nursery, could be forced to close unless they can find a new home. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Teddy Bear Developmental Playgroup, currently exiled at Cullen Nursery, could be forced to close unless they can find a new home. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A Buckie playgroup for children with developmental delay and learning difficulties faces closure unless it can find a new home.

The Teddy Bear Developmental Playgroup (TBDP) has led a nomadic existence over the last few years, having previously been based at the Lady Cathcart Centre in Buckie for 30 years.

The charity was forced to move out when the centre was upgraded to provide places for three to five-year-olds as part of the Scottish Government’s expanded Early Learning and Childcare (ELC) policy.

Before Covid, the group used a room at Buckie Community High School.

Since the pandemic, and after a desperate search around Buckie, they have been based at Cullen Nursery seven miles away, where they have some of the open plan space thanks to an agreement with Moray Council.

However, that arrangement comes to an end in June. And it’s an arrangement that only lets them offer childcare in the afternoons, from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

‘A huge need’: Buckie playgroup has been a lifeline for parents for 40 years

The Teddy Bear Developmental Playgroup (TBDP) was formed in 1985 by local GP Dr Jim Tuckerman, who saw the need for the group.

It’s a need which is very much still there, as playgroup manager Gillian Stevenson told The P&J.

Group chairman Jim Tuckerman, playgroup manager Gillian Stevenson, senior practitioner Pauline Riddoch, and PSA Katie Cowie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We should really be in Buckie. The biggest problem we’re having is parents having to transport their children the seven miles to Cullen.

“And in the room that we’ve got, we’re really restricted on numbers.

“We can only take six kids, and there’s a huge need for more spaces.

“Ideally we’d provide for 20 kids a day, morning and afternoon, if we had the right premises.

‘Unsettling’ commute: Buckie tots falling asleep in the car at teatime

“The current arrangement, which is afternoon-only, is far from ideal for both the parents and children.

“Because parents are picking their kids up at 4.30pm and then having to drive back to Buckie, their kids are falling asleep in the car at teatime.

“These parents are basically not able to access what these children should be entitled to, which is a full-time nursery space.

“Some of the children are in two different settings because we can only offer afternoons, and that’s unsettling for them as well.”

Gillian said health visitors had been in touch saying they have children they’d like to refer to TBDP, but have been unable to as the families have no transport.

The group has been trying desperately to find a permanent home.

They submitted a bid this morning for one of two modular units Moray Council are selling. They were to be used to house children from Aberlour Primary, but the units, which were ordered against the council’s procurement rules, have never been used.

The group has also been looking into buying the former Church of Christ on Cluny Place in Buckie.

But money is tight.

The playgroup have submitted a bid to Moray Council for a modular unit. Image: Gillian Stevenson

‘We’ll have no other option than to close’: Buckie playgroup calls on community to prevent the unthinkable

“Right now, what we get from Moray Council doesn’t even cover staff wages,” Gillian explained.

“We’re not even breaking even.

“We applied for National Lottery funding but were unsuccessful. A lot of our money comes from a fundraising committee who hold events throughout the year just to cover costs.

“So the church isn’t realistic financially at the moment without support. That’s why we’re trying to raise awareness to get local businesses involved to help.

“We’re meeting again with the council to see if there is anywhere they could possibly house us.

“But we’re just coming up against a brick wall all the time. There’s just so much red tape.

“The worst case scenario is that we’ll have to close. We’ll have no other option if we don’t find anywhere by June.”

Any groups, businesses or individuals who would like to help the Teddy Bear Developmental Playgroup find a new home in Buckie can contact group chairman Dr Jim Tuckerman on 07796 617025 or teddybeardevelopment@outlook.com.

More from Early Years

Parents say cold conditions at Castlebay School is affecting learning.
'It's unacceptable': Freezing Barra pupils and staff have to wear jackets in class
Children in a circle looking down at something together.
Places now open at new Aberdeenshire out of school clubs
'I report based on evidence' if management doesn't like it 'I don't care' says audit manager Dafydd Lewis on his final report into the purchase of two Aberlour Primary School nursery units that were never used. Image: Moray Council
Final update on purchase of unused £235k Aberlour nursery units
Peter and Sharon Stoneman have turned their home in Rhynie into one of Scotland's best childcare facilities. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Rhynie husband and wife childminding service rated one of best in Scotland
Staff and student at Robert Gordon's College.
Aberdeen independent school launches new fee assistance for primary pupils
First class 2023 in Aberdeenshire
First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Highland and islands schools
First class 2023 in Aberdeenshire
First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Moray schools
First class 2023 in Aberdeenshire
First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeen schools, PART 2
First class 2023 in Aberdeenshire
First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeen schools, PART 1
First class 2023 in Aberdeenshire
First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeenshire schools, PART 3

Conversation