Aberdeen letters: ‘Technical reasons’ behind Spectra lights-out

Aberdeen's big light-up letters are to be removed from Union Terrace Gardens this week in the name of the Spectra lights festival. It's left more than a few folk confused.

By Alastair Gossip
The Aberdeen letters started out in the Castlegate before moving to Union Terrace Gardens. They're in storage until after next month's Spectra festival now. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Aberdeen letters started out in the Castlegate before moving to Union Terrace Gardens. They're in storage until after next month's Spectra festival now. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Technical issues” have been blamed for extinguishing Aberdeen’s emblematic big letters – soon to be stashed away until after next month’s Spectra light festival.

The illuminated symbol will be mothballed ahead of one of the city centre’s biggest annual events.

News of the plan from business improvement district Aberdeen Inspired was met with puzzled reaction.

As intended, the blazing Aberdeen icon, a lighting array similar to characters spelling the names of other great cities worldwide, has become a selfie draw in its own right since being unveiled in the Castlegate last May.

Spectra in Union Terrace Gardens in 2016. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Spectra in Union Terrace Gardens in 2016. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

After its stint in the historic cobbled square, the lights were moved to Union Terrace Gardens in September.

‘Only in Aberdeen’: No place at Spectra light festival for light-up Aberdeen letters

But they won’t be there when thousands flock to Aberdeen city centre for Spectra next month.

The selfie-friendly Aberdeen letters were decanted from Union Terrace Gardens this week, making way for the lights of Spectra. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson
The selfie-friendly Aberdeen letters were decanted from Union Terrace Gardens this week, making way for the lights of Spectra. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick summed up the online reaction, telling his LinkedIn followers: “Only in Aberdeen.”

He wrote: “An incredible festival of light coming soon to the city – Spectra.

“Can’t wait, last year was fantastic, drawing huge crowds into the centre.

“But wait, I’ve got a good idea…. during a light show, let’s hide away in storage our permanent iconic light display – the large letters currently illuminating UTG. 🤷‍♂️”

The mundane, ‘technical’ reason behind the Aberdeen letters’ break

Aberdeen Inspired has since confirmed the moving the city’s letters costs around £1,000 each time.

The city centre trade body will meet the cost itself.

Where in the world could Aberdeen Inspired have put the Hollywood-style letters sign during the Spectra light festival? Image of Gaia at Aberdeen Art Gallery during Spectra 2022, by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Where in the world could Aberdeen Inspired have put the Hollywood-style letters sign during the Spectra light festival? Image of Gaia at Aberdeen Art Gallery during Spectra 2022, by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

“The cost varies depending on the location and where they are moving to,” a spokesman said.

The Hollywood-style sign will return to Union Terrace Gardens after Spectra packs up on February 11.

It is understood the business improvement district would have had to gain planning approval for any new spot to rest the letters, even just for their four-week exile from the “trainy park”.

Aberdeen Inspired boss: ‘We are looking forward to Spectra blaze of glory’

Chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired Adrian Watson told The P&J the move was agreed “in consultation with the city council and Spectra organisers”.

Aberdeen Inspired's Adrian Watson has promised the letters will be back in Union Terrace Gardens soon. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Inspired’s Adrian Watson has promised the letters will be back in Union Terrace Gardens soon. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“They are making way so the Festival of Light can maximise the space in Union Terrace Gardens in the most spectacular way possible,” he said.

“Technical issues meant it wasn’t possible to move the letters to another location for the duration of Spectra. They will, however, be back in pride of place in Union Terrace Gardens as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, we are looking forward to seeing the thousands of people flocking into the city centre to enjoy the blaze glory and excitement that Spectra will bring to the heart of Aberdeen.”

Aberdeen City Council was asked to comment on its involvement in the move. Its press team is yet to respond.

Spectra 2024: All you need to know as Aberdeen’s festival of light returns for a tenth year

