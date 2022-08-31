Parents call for clarity as school closures loom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

Parents call for clarity as school closures loom

By David Proctor
August 31, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 1, 2022, 9:01 am
From left, Ellen Pawlowicz, Nikki Thomson with Finnlay, and Malcolm Beattie outside Hillside School. Picture by Kath Flannery.
From left, Ellen Pawlowicz, Nikki Thomson with Finnlay, and Malcolm Beattie outside Hillside School. Picture by Kath Flannery.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Schools

From left, Ellen Pawlowicz, Nikki Thomson with Finnlay, and Malcolm Beattie outside Hillside School. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Here are the schools and nurseries in Orkney that will close next week
0
Bridge of Don academy photos
The days of our lives: Are you in these old school photos from Bridge…
0
Aberdeenshire Council
Schools and nurseries set to close for three days as strikes loom
1
From left, Ellen Pawlowicz, Nikki Thomson with Finnlay, and Malcolm Beattie outside Hillside School. Picture by Kath Flannery.
‘Camphill was the perfect fit for Keir’: Family say school choice was 'no brainer'…
1
From left, Ellen Pawlowicz, Nikki Thomson with Finnlay, and Malcolm Beattie outside Hillside School. Picture by Kath Flannery.
'We're the best school so I'm not surprised' - Duncan Forbes pupils share pride…
1
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: August 29
0
From left, Ellen Pawlowicz, Nikki Thomson with Finnlay, and Malcolm Beattie outside Hillside School. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Celebrations begin as International School Aberdeen marks 50 years in Granite City
0
Aberdeenshire and Orkney will be hit by a school worker strike in September.
Parents told to plan for closures while council prepares for school strikes
0
From left, Ellen Pawlowicz, Nikki Thomson with Finnlay, and Malcolm Beattie outside Hillside School. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Back to school: What new Primary One pupils can expect in the coming weeks
0
From left, Ellen Pawlowicz, Nikki Thomson with Finnlay, and Malcolm Beattie outside Hillside School. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Parents vow to ramp up pressure after Aberdeen school build delayed
0

More from Press and Journal

From left, Ellen Pawlowicz, Nikki Thomson with Finnlay, and Malcolm Beattie outside Hillside School. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Man punched in head 'several times' near Inverness cemetery
From left, Ellen Pawlowicz, Nikki Thomson with Finnlay, and Malcolm Beattie outside Hillside School. Picture by Kath Flannery.
NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help…
0
From left, Ellen Pawlowicz, Nikki Thomson with Finnlay, and Malcolm Beattie outside Hillside School. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez linked with move to Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts
From left, Ellen Pawlowicz, Nikki Thomson with Finnlay, and Malcolm Beattie outside Hillside School. Picture by Kath Flannery.
North-east produce secret to success for Mackie's as fruity ice cream sales double
0
From left, Ellen Pawlowicz, Nikki Thomson with Finnlay, and Malcolm Beattie outside Hillside School. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Bays of Harris Estate: Residents prepare to vote in 'once in a lifetime' community…
0
From left, Ellen Pawlowicz, Nikki Thomson with Finnlay, and Malcolm Beattie outside Hillside School. Picture by Kath Flannery.
REVIEW: Dreamgirls brings the heart and soul of Motown to His Majesty's
0