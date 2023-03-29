Teenager works her way from housekeeper to executive assistant

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A hard-working Aberdeenshire lass who started as a cleaner aged 14 has become an executive assistant while still in her teens.

Annya Law, from Tarland, started in her new role on March 1 of this year and just turned 20 last week.

She is executive assistant to Febin Cyriac, CEO of Envertiz, one of the UK’s leading medical recruitment agencies.

Envertiz is owned and managed by nurses and since launching in 2014 has helped more than 8,000 international nurses relocate to the UK, helping them to advance their professional careers and achieve their goals.

It is based in Aberdeen with offices in the UK, UAE and India and works with 100 NHS Trusts as well as the private sector.

Founder Febin Cyriac originally trained as a nurse in Mangalore started his professional career in Mumbai, before travelling to the UK to continue his nursing education to degree level and taking a nursing position in Cambridge.

Annya studied at Banchory Academy, achieving qualifications in Business Management, English, Administration and Maths before gaining her HNC in Business Management at Nescol.

“At the age of 14 I worked as a weekend cleaner at the Hilton Craigendarroch Lodges and became a housekeeping supervisor at the age of 16,” she said.

“I moved to Aberdeen and became a receptionist at the Holiday Inn Express on Chapel Street and after eight months I was promoted to guest service manager/duty manager.

“At 18 I was managing the shifts and the team. I carried a lot of my skills from being a leader and a manager over to this job as I manage one person rather than a whole team.

“Now my work involves the management of the CEO, sales enquiries, procurement, board packs for board meetings, scheduling, keeping minutes, arranging travel for the senior management team, business communication and any general tasks that are required.

“My favourite part of my job is the people. I am a people person and we have 142 employees worldwide.

“I am extremely fortunate I got to go to Kochi, India, to visit our offices and team and will be forever grateful to Febin for allowing me to see the other side of the world.

“As an executive assistant I communicate with many members from different departments regularly. I also love the variety of tasks, every day is different.

“Envertiz Group is such a fantastic organisation to work for, I think I get the best seat in the house to be able to pick up and learn new skills.”

Asked what the challenges of the job are, Annya said: “One of the most challenging things for me is leaving my partner Ryan and family behind when I travel, however it is so worth it when you get to meet amazing people along the way.”

And her career plans for the future?

“I would like to step back into a managerial position within an organisation, working so closely with the CEO and managing director of Envertiz means that I am fortunate enough to learn from them and the way they manage and operate their successful business.”