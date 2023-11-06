First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeenshire schools, PART 1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeenshire schools, PART 1

From Aberchirder to Fraserburgh, check out day one of our Aberdeenshire First Class primary 1 photo galleries.

First class 2023 in Aberdeenshire
By Kieran Beattie

First Class 2022 is here! It’s our annual celebration of the P1 pupils in our communities who are beginning their journeys at schools across the region.

We wish all P1 pupils the best as they start learning, playing and making friends in their new classes.

We’ll be publishing online galleries of schoolchildren all across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands from November 6 to 11.

Here is your first gallery of photos, from Aberdeenshire schools.

We’ll have two more days of Aberdeenshire P1 school photos tomorrow and Wednesday.

Photos: First Class P1 photos from Aberdeenshire

Banchory-Devenick Primary School primary 1 pupil standing against a stone wall
Banchory-Devenick Primary School.
Fishermoss School P1 pupils in the gym hall
Fishermoss School.
P1 with Miss Williamson and PSA Mrs Duncan in Fraserburgh North School
Fraserburgh North School. P1 with Miss Williamson and PSA Mrs Duncan.
Aberdeenshire's Elrick Primary School first class of 2023 standing outside the school
Elrick Primary School.
Five primary 1 pupils from Fetterangus Primary School
Fetterangus Primary School.
The two primary one pupils at Fintry School standing at the top of the stairs outside the school
Fintry School, Turriff.
Aberdeenshire's Ellon Primary School, P1LH, first class 2023 photo
Ellon Primary School. P1LH.
Elrick Primary School's P1CB, with two teachers standing at the back of the group
Elrick Primary School. P1CB.
Fordyce Primary School's three primary 1 pupils
Fordyce Primary School.
Forgue Primary School's three primary 1 pupils sitting under a tree
Forgue Primary School.
Ellon Primary School's P1SB in their classroom
Ellon Primary School. P1SB.
Aberdeenshire Fishermoss School's first class of 2023
Fishermoss School. P1 with Miss Sang.
Aberdeenshire school, Ellon Primary School's first class of 2023 in their classroom.
Ellon Primary School. P1R.
Dales Park Primary School's P1B in their colourful classroom
Dales Park Primary School. P1B.
Aberdeenshire's Crathes Primary School's first class of 2023 sitting on a picnic bench on the school grounds
Crathes Primary School.
First class 2023 at Daviot Primary School in Aberdeenshire, sitting on a set of stairs
Daviot Primary School.
Crombie School P1 students with Mrs Smith behind them outside in the playground
Crombie School. P1 with Mrs Smith.
First class 2023 at Cultercullen School in Aberdeenshire.
Cultercullen School.
Drumoak Primary School primary 1 pupils sitting on large stone steps outside
Drumoak Primary School.
Two Cairney School primary 1 pupils in the playground
Cairney School.
Crombie School Primary 1 pupils with three members of staff
Crombie School. P1 with Mrs Wilkie.
Clerkhill School's P1B with teacher Mrs Buchan and PSA Mrs Buchan.
Clerkhill School. P1B with teacher Mrs Buchan and PSA Mrs Buchan.
First class of 2023 at Dunnottar Primary School in Aberdeenshire, pictured in the playground
Dunnottar Primary School.
P1P with teacher Mrs Penfold and PSA Mrs Clache at Clerkhill School.
Clerkhill School. P1P with teacher Mrs Penfold and PSA Mrs Clache.
Cluny School primary 1 pupils standing in a line in the playground
Cluny School.
Chapel of Garioch School P1 pupils lined up against a stone wall, smiling for the camera
Chapel of Garioch School.
Three P1 pupils at Catterline School Primary.
Catterline School Primary.
First class of 2023 at Dunecht School in Aberdeenshire
Dunecht School.
Two rows of three P1 pupils at Drumblade School, pictured outside with greenery behind them.
Drumblade School.
Dales Park Primary School's P1M with Mrs Matthew.
Dales Park Primary School. P1M with Mrs Matthew.
Craigievar School's P1 of 2023 standing outside with trees behind them
Craigievar School.
Durris Primary School pupils on the wooden playground playset
Durris Primary School.
Dales Park Primary School, P1T with Mr Taylor.
Dales Park Primary School. P1T with Mr Taylor.
Two Barthol Chapel School Primary P1 students
Barthol Chapel School Primary.
Buchanhaven Primary School, P1-2.
Buchanhaven Primary School. P1-2.
First Class of 2023 at Boddam Primary School in Aberdeenshire
Boddam Primary School.
Four P1 Burnhaven Primary School pupils.
Burnhaven Primary School.
Bervie School pupils
Bervie School.
Buchanhaven Primary School. P1A.
Buchanhaven Primary School. P1A.
Bracoden Primary School.
Bracoden Primary School.
Buchanhaven Primary School in Aberdeenshire
Buchanhaven Primary School. P1B.
Auchnagatt School primary 1
Auchnagatt School.
Auchterless School primary 1
Auchterless School.
Arduthie Primary School
Arduthie Primary School. P1MS.
Aberchirder Primary School pupils
Aberchirder Primary School.
first class of 2023 at Banchory Primary School in Aberdeenshire
Banchory Primary School. P1D.
Aboyne Primary School Primary 1
Aboyne Primary School.
Alehousewells School primary 1
Alehousewells School.
Primary 1 at Banchory Primary School.
Banchory Primary School. P1S.
Balmedie School's P2-1E with Miss England.
Balmedie School. P2-1E with Miss England.
Alford Primary School's P1 with Mrs Harper and P1-2 with Miss Logan outside sitting under a plant dome
Alford Primary School. P1 and P1-2.
Balmedie School's P1S-B with Mrs Smith.
Balmedie School. P1S-B with Mrs Smith.
Arnage School's only P1 pupil
Arnage School.
First Class of 2023 at Banff Primary in Aberdeenshire
Banff Primary.
Balmedie School. P1F with Miss Farquhar.
Balmedie School. P1F with Miss Farquhar.
Arduthie Primary School. P1FM.
Arduthie Primary School. P1FM.
Banchory Primary School, P1K.
Banchory Primary School. P1K.
First class of 2023 at Ballater Primary School in Aberdeenshire
Ballater Primary School.
First Class of 2023 at Arduthie Primary School in Aberdeenshire
Arduthie Primary School. P1BL.

