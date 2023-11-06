Schools First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeenshire schools, PART 1 From Aberchirder to Fraserburgh, check out day one of our Aberdeenshire First Class primary 1 photo galleries. By Kieran Beattie November 6 2023, 5.00pm Share First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeenshire schools, PART 1 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/education/schools/6243344/first-class-2023-aberdeenshire-schools-part-1/ Copy Link 0 comment First Class 2022 is here! It’s our annual celebration of the P1 pupils in our communities who are beginning their journeys at schools across the region. We wish all P1 pupils the best as they start learning, playing and making friends in their new classes. We’ll be publishing online galleries of schoolchildren all across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands from November 6 to 11. Here is your first gallery of photos, from Aberdeenshire schools. We’ll have two more days of Aberdeenshire P1 school photos tomorrow and Wednesday. Photos: First Class P1 photos from Aberdeenshire Banchory-Devenick Primary School. Fishermoss School. Fraserburgh North School. P1 with Miss Williamson and PSA Mrs Duncan. Elrick Primary School. Fetterangus Primary School. Fintry School, Turriff. Ellon Primary School. P1LH. Elrick Primary School. P1CB. Fordyce Primary School. Forgue Primary School. Ellon Primary School. P1SB. Fishermoss School. P1 with Miss Sang. Ellon Primary School. P1R. Dales Park Primary School. P1B. Crathes Primary School. Daviot Primary School. Crombie School. P1 with Mrs Smith. Cultercullen School. Drumoak Primary School. Cairney School. Crombie School. P1 with Mrs Wilkie. Clerkhill School. P1B with teacher Mrs Buchan and PSA Mrs Buchan. Dunnottar Primary School. Clerkhill School. P1P with teacher Mrs Penfold and PSA Mrs Clache. Cluny School. Chapel of Garioch School. Catterline School Primary. Dunecht School. Drumblade School. Dales Park Primary School. P1M with Mrs Matthew. Craigievar School. Durris Primary School. Dales Park Primary School. P1T with Mr Taylor. Barthol Chapel School Primary. Buchanhaven Primary School. P1-2. Boddam Primary School. Burnhaven Primary School. Bervie School. Buchanhaven Primary School. P1A. Bracoden Primary School. Buchanhaven Primary School. P1B. Auchnagatt School. Auchterless School. Arduthie Primary School. P1MS. Aberchirder Primary School. Banchory Primary School. P1D. Aboyne Primary School. Alehousewells School. Banchory Primary School. P1S. Balmedie School. P2-1E with Miss England. Alford Primary School. P1 and P1-2. Balmedie School. P1S-B with Mrs Smith. Arnage School. Banff Primary. Balmedie School. P1F with Miss Farquhar. Arduthie Primary School. P1FM. Banchory Primary School. P1K. Ballater Primary School. Arduthie Primary School. P1BL.
Conversation