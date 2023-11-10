First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Moray schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Moray schools

From Alves to Portknockie, check out our gallery of Primary 1 photos from schools all across the Moray region.

First class 2023 in Aberdeenshire
By Kieran Beattie

First Class 2023 is here! It’s our annual celebration of the P1 pupils in our communities who are beginning their journeys at schools across the region.

We wish all P1 pupils the best as they start learning, playing and making friends in their new classes.

We’ll be publishing online galleries of schoolchildren all across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands from November 6 to 11.

Here is your gallery of primary one photos from Moray schools.

Photos: First Class P1 photos from Moray

Class P1S in three rows outside Seafield Primary School.
Seafield Primary School. P1S.
Seafield Primary School's class P1.2 in two rows, one row of four standing behind a row of three sitting on red chairs. They are pictured outside the school building
Seafield Primary School. P1.2.
Class P1M at Seafield Primary School, in three rows outside the school
Seafield Primary School. P1M.
First class of 2023 at Portgordon Primary in Moray. The four children are in the library with a row of three girls at the front and one boy behind them
Portgordon Primary.
First class of 2023 at Portknockie Primary School in Moray, with seven pupils sitting with their legs crossed on a colourful round rug with the alphabet on it
Portknockie Primary School.
First Class of 2023 at Moray school St Peter's Primary School in Buckie. The children are in two rows on the grass outside the school with a cobbled brick wall behind them
St Peter’s Primary School, Buckie.
Hythehill Primary School's class P1B in three rows on the assembly hall stage with a plaid curtain behind them
Hythehill Primary School. P1B.
First class of 2023 at Moray school New Elgin Primary School outside the school entrance with a member of staff
New Elgin Primary School. P1 and P1.2.
First class of 2023 at East End Primary School in Moray. The children are in three rows on the grass outside the school
East End Primary School.
Andersons Primary School's class P1CT. The children are in three rows
Andersons Primary School. P1CT.
First class of 2023 at Mosstodloch Primary School in Moray. The pupils are in three rows on the grass outside the school
Mosstodloch Primary School.
Class P1M at Keith Primary lined up in three rows in front of the school entrance
Keith Primary. P1M.
First class of 2023 at Moray school Millbank Primary in Buckie.
Millbank Primary, Buckie.
Class P1D at Greenwards Primary School. All the children are on a playground climbing frame.
Greenwards Primary School. P1D.
First class of 2023 at Portessie Primary School in moray in two rows in the gym hall
Portessie Primary School.
First class of 2023 at Alves Primary School in Moray sitting in two rows in a playground
Alves Primary School.
Keith Primary School's class P1M outside the school entrance.
Keith Primary School. P1M.
Andersons Primary School's class P1T in three rows
Andersons Primary School. P1T.
First class of 2023 at Hopeman Primary School in Moray in two rows in the PE hall in front of a blue curtain
Hopeman Primary School.
Moray schools Applegrove Primary School's first class of 2023, in three rows in their class room
Applegrove Primary School.
Bishopmill Primary School's class P1G in two rows in front of the school
Bishopmill Primary School. P1G.
First class of 2023 at Dyke Primary School in Moray picture outside on a wooden bench with a tree behind them
Dyke Primary School.
First class of 2023 at Kinloss Primary School in Moray in two rows outside the school
Kinloss Primary School.
Hythehill Primary School's class P1A on the stage in the assembly hall with a plaid curtain behind them
Hythehill Primary School. P1A.
Class P1KF at Bishopmill Primary School in three row in their classroom
Bishopmill Primary School. P1KF.
Greenwards Primary School's class P1M, the children are all on and around a playground climbing frame
Greenwards Primary School. P1M.

