First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Moray schools

First Class 2023 is here! It’s our annual celebration of the P1 pupils in our communities who are beginning their journeys at schools across the region.

We wish all P1 pupils the best as they start learning, playing and making friends in their new classes.

We’ll be publishing online galleries of schoolchildren all across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands from November 6 to 11.

Here is your gallery of primary one photos from Moray schools.

Photos: First Class P1 photos from Moray

More First Class galleries