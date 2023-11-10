New Wedgetail fleet at RAF Lossiemouth could be at least two years late due to ‘Boeing delays’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Wedgetail fleet at RAF Lossiemouth could be at least two years late due to ‘Boeing delays’

The delays have been described as "unacceptable" during the Ukraine conflict.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Artist impression of Wedgetail plane in sky above clouds.
Wedgetail is due to boost the UK's spyplane fleet. Image: Ministry of Defence

A new fleet of Wedgetail spyplanes to be deployed at RAF Lossiemouth has been hit by delays of two years.

The first of three E-7 aircraft were originally due to arrive in Moray by the end of this year.

However, this week a group of senior MPs was told it would likely be 2025 before they are in operational service.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, Chief of the Air Staff, blamed Boeing for the delays at Westminster’s Defence Select Committee.

Wedgetail delays ‘unacceptable’ during Ukraine conflict

The three Wedgetail aircraft due to enter service at RAF Lossiemouth are currently being modified in Birmingham.

Initially the military wanted five of the planes, before ministers took the decision to scale the order back to three.

Sir Richard confessed to MPs there is currently “a gap” in airborne early warning capabilities in the UK – adding the MoD has tasked a “scary individual” to push for progress.

Poseidon plane taking off.
The Poseidon fleet was praised during the Westminster committee meeting. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He said: “There are clear signs that Boeing is unable to deliver against the timeline that it had set, so we continue to drive Boeing and the supply chain to deliver the capability as quickly as possible.

“I am acutely conscious of the fact that we do not have an airborne early warning capability right now, and I want to see that in service as quickly as we can possibly make it.”

He added: “There are a whole range of problems, and there is no one silver bullet or magic wand that we can wave over it.

“This requires us to drive Boeing, it requires Boeing to respond by driving its subcontractors, and it requires us to work tightly with the likes of the Military Aviation Authority.”

Committee member Mark Francois, who is a Conservative MP in Essex, described the delays as “unacceptable” during the Ukraine conflict and a “real worry”.

What will Wedgetail do at RAF Lossiemouth?

The E-7 Wedgetail is similar in size to the P-8 Poseidons already based at RAF Lossiemouth due to them being based on the same Boeing 737 fuselage.

However, Wedgetail is modified to carry an advanced radar system in a hammer-shaped fin.

Aerial view of RAF Lossiemouth looking to sea.
A new facility for Wedgetail is under construction to the right of the Atlantic Building for Poseidons. Image: Ministry of Defence

The aircraft can act as a mobile command centre in the sky while coordinating multiple assets including fighter jets and warships.

It is described as “the most capable and effective” airborne early warning and control platform. It has been used by the Australian air force in Iraq and Syria.

An £83 million facility for the planes is currently under construction at RAF Lossiemouth next to the Atlantic Building, which houses the Poseidons.

Life as an RAF Lossiemouth engineer: Helping to prepare Typhoons to fend off Putin’s Pilots

