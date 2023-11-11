Schools First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Highland and islands schools From Applecross to Strathpeffer and even Fair Isle, check out our gallery of Primary 1 photos from schools all across the Highlands and islands. By Kieran Beattie November 11 2023, 5.00pm Share First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Highland and islands schools Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/education/schools/6244824/first-class-2023-photos-from-highland-and-island-schools/ Copy Link 0 comment First Class 2023 is here! It’s our annual celebration of the P1 pupils in our communities who are beginning their journeys at schools across the region. We wish all P1 pupils the best as they start learning, playing and making friends in their new classes. We’ll be publishing online galleries of schoolchildren all across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands from November 6 to 11. Here is your gallery of primary one photos from Highland and Island schools. Photos: First Class P1 photos from the Highlands and Islands Rathen Primary School. Strath of Appin English Medium Unit P1. Rockfield Primary school. P1 Gaelic Medium. South Lodge Primary. Smithton Primary School. P1JB. Strathpeffer Primary. Smithton Primary School. P1GO. Rosebank Primary, Nairn. P1K and P1KF. St. Columba’s Primary, Oban. Rothesay Primary School. Strathgarve Primary School. Sgoil nan Loch. Tarbat Old Primary School. Strontian Primary School. Tomnacross Primary. Thrumster Primary School. Watten Primary School. Muirtown Primary School Primary. Kirkhill Primary, Inverness. Lybster Primary School. Lochaline Primary School. Kyleakin Primary School. Reay Primary School. Rockfield Primary school. P1 English Medium. Ness Castle Primary School. Noss Primary School. P1.2. Munlochy Primary School. Milton of Leys Primary School. Lochardil Primary School, Inverness. P1A. Obsdale Primary School. Kinmylies Primary School. Lybster Primary School. Newtonmore Primary School. Lochardil Primary School, Inverness. P1B. Inshes Primary, Inverness. Golspie Primary 1. Kilchuimen Primary School. P1. Farr Primary School, Inverness. Kilninver Primary School. Hilton of Cadboll Primary School. Holm Primary School. Inver Primary School. Inverlochy Primary School. Gledfield Primary School. Hallkirk Primary School. Invergarry Primary School. Kiltearn Primary School. Hilton Primary School, Inverness. Keiss Primary School. RM P1. Gairloch Primary School. Gaelic P1. Glencoe Primary School. Gairloch Primary School. English P1. Kilchoan Primary 1. Kinlochleven 3-18 Campus. Dunbeg Primary School. Dingwall Primary School. Fair Isle Primary School. Dalmally Primary School. Dingwall Primary School. Dingwall Primary School. Dunbeg Primary School. Cauldeen Primary School. Craighill primary 1 English class. Drakies Primary School. Dunbeath Primary School. Dalintober Primary School. Castlebay Primary School. Dalneigh Primary School. Eoligarry Primary School. Craignish Primary School. Cauldeen Primary School. Butterfly Class. Duncan Forbes Primary. Craighill Primary 1 Gaelic class. Bunessan Primary School. Bunessan Primary School. Ardross Primary School. Balloch Primary School. Ben Wyvis Primary. P1M. Beauly Primary School. Applecross Primary School. Bualnaluib Primary School. Auchtertyre Primary. Ben Wyvis Primary School. P1C. Balnain Primary School. Bun-sgoil Ghaidhlig Inbhir Nis. Ardersier Primary. Ardgour Primary School. Aviemore Primary School. Auldearn Primary School. Cannich Bridge Primary. Bridgend Primary School. Acharacle Primary. P1. Bonar Bridge Primary School. More First Class galleries First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeen schools, PART 2 November 10, 2023 First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeen schools, PART 1 November 9, 2023 First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeenshire schools, PART 3 November 8, 2023
