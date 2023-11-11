First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Highland and islands schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Highland and islands schools

From Applecross to Strathpeffer and even Fair Isle, check out our gallery of Primary 1 photos from schools all across the Highlands and islands.

First class 2023 in Aberdeenshire
By Kieran Beattie

First Class 2023 is here! It’s our annual celebration of the P1 pupils in our communities who are beginning their journeys at schools across the region.

We wish all P1 pupils the best as they start learning, playing and making friends in their new classes.

We’ll be publishing online galleries of schoolchildren all across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands from November 6 to 11.

Here is your gallery of primary one photos from Highland and Island schools.

Photos: First Class P1 photos from the Highlands and Islands

First class of 2023 at Rathen Primary School in the Highlands and Islands
Rathen Primary School.
Strath of Appin English Medium Unit P1, two children outside the school
Strath of Appin English Medium Unit P1.
First class of 2023 at Rockfield Primary school in the highlands and islands, the pupils at in two rows in their classroom
Rockfield Primary school. P1 Gaelic Medium.
First class of 2023 at South Lodge Primary in the highlands and islands, in three rows in their PE hall
South Lodge Primary.
Smithton Primary School's P1JB in three rows in their classroom
Smithton Primary School. P1JB.
First class of 2023 at Strathpeffer Primary in the highlands and islands
Strathpeffer Primary.
Smithton Primary School's class P1GO in a colourful classroom with the words 'In P1 we are... ready - respectful - safe'. The children are in three rows and smiling at the camera
Smithton Primary School. P1GO.
Classes P1K and P1K in Rosebank Primary in Nairn. They are pictured in four long rows in a classroom
Rosebank Primary, Nairn. P1K and P1KF.
Three rows of children at St. Columba's Primary in Oban.
St. Columba’s Primary, Oban.
First class of 2023 at Rothesay Primary School in the Highlands and Islands. The children are in three long rows in a classroom with colourful displays behind them
Rothesay Primary School.
First class of 2023 at Strathgarve Primary School in the highlands and islands - two children sitting on a wooden bench outside the school
Strathgarve Primary School.
First class of 2023 at Sgoil nan Loch in the Highlands and Islands. The children are standing in a row of seven with windows overlooking the countryside behind them
Sgoil nan Loch.
First class of 2023 at Tarbat Old Primary School in the Highlands and Islands, sitting around a round picnic table outside the school
Tarbat Old Primary School.
First class of 2023 at Strontian Primary School in the Highlands and Islands, the five pupils are pictured standing outside with their thumbs up
Strontian Primary School.
First class of 2023 at Tomnacross Primary in the Highlands and Islands standing in row rows outside in colourful jackets
Tomnacross Primary.
Thrumster Primary School's primary one - consisting of five pupils - are all sitting on wooden climbing bars
Thrumster Primary School.
First class of 2023 at Watten Primary School in the highlands and islands. Four girls are sitting on a park bench and three boys are standing behind them.
Watten Primary School.
Three rows of pupils from Muirtown Primary School Primary.
Muirtown Primary School Primary.
First class of 2023 at Kirkhill Primary in highland capital Inverness. The children are in two rows on the grass outside the school
Kirkhill Primary, Inverness.
Lybster Primary School's primary one, five pupils sitting on a bench with a bright blue wall behind them
Lybster Primary School.
Lochaline Primary School's sole P1 pupil sitting on a wooden perch outside
Lochaline Primary School.
Three Kyleakin Primary School's pupils sitting on a rainbow-coloured bench in the playground
Kyleakin Primary School.
Reay Primary School's first class of 2023 in the playground of the highlands and islands school
Reay Primary School.
Rockfield Primary school's P1 English Medium class in their classroom
Rockfield Primary school. P1 English Medium.
First class of 2023 at highlands and islands school Ness Castle Primary School in three rows with the crest painted above them
Ness Castle Primary School.
Noss Primary School's class P1.2. The children are in three rows outside the school with the front four pupils holding signs spelling out 'NOSS'
Noss Primary School. P1.2.
Munlochy Primary School pupils with a mosaic tile mural behind them
Munlochy Primary School.
First class of 2023 at highlands and islands school Milton of Leys Primary School.
Milton of Leys Primary School.
class P1A in the PE hall at Lochardil Primary School in Inverness
Lochardil Primary School, Inverness. P1A.
First class of 2023 at Obsdale Primary School in the highlands and islands in three rows
Obsdale Primary School.
First class of 2023 in four rows at Kinmylies Primary School.
Kinmylies Primary School.
Lybster Primary School's only P1 pupil smiling at the camera
Lybster Primary School.
Two rows of P1 pupils outside Newtonmore Primary School.
Newtonmore Primary School.
Class P1B at Lochardil Primary School, Inverness in the assembly hall with a purple curtain behind them
Lochardil Primary School, Inverness. P1B.
First class of 2023 at Inshes Primary in highland capital Inverness.
Inshes Primary, Inverness.
Golspie Primary 1 sitting on a set of stairs
Golspie Primary 1.
Kilchuimen Primary School's P1 pupils leaning on a red metal poll and smiling at the camera
Kilchuimen Primary School. P1.
Five P1 pupils from Farr Primary School, Inverness.
Farr Primary School, Inverness.
Two pupils standing next to a growing tree outside Kilninver Primary School.
Kilninver Primary School.
First class of 2023 at Hilton of Cadboll Primary School in the highlands and islands. The children are in two rows in the woods
Hilton of Cadboll Primary School.
First class of 2023 at Holm Primary School in the highlands. The children are in a park with two staff members
Holm Primary School.
One P1 pupil at Inver Primary School.
Inver Primary School.
Inverlochy Primary School's P1 class standing outside the school with a teacher, waving at the camera
Inverlochy Primary School.
Gledfield Primary School's P1 class with six pupils standing under a tree outside
Gledfield Primary School.
Hallkirk Primary School's first class in the library of the school
Hallkirk Primary School.
Invergarry Primary School's only P1 pupil standing outside
Invergarry Primary School.
Kiltearn Primary School's P1 class standing in rows outside
Kiltearn Primary School.
First class of 2023 at Hilton Primary School in the highlands and islands. The children are in three rows outside the school
Hilton Primary School, Inverness.
One pupil from Keiss Primary School, sitting on a wooden fence with fields behind him, the sea in the distance
Keiss Primary School. RM P1.
Two pupils from Gairloch Primary School.
Gairloch Primary School. Gaelic P1.
Glencoe Primary School only P1 pupil smiling at the camera
Glencoe Primary School.
Gairloch Primary School pupils sitting on curved stone steps outside
Gairloch Primary School. English P1.
Kilchoan Primary 1 pupils on a wooden playground climbing frame
Kilchoan Primary 1.
Four pupils in P1 at Kinlochleven
Kinlochleven 3-18 Campus.
Two Dunbeg Primary School rows of pupils outside and smiling at the camera.
Dunbeg Primary School.
Pupils from Dingwall Primary School grouped together outside
Dingwall Primary School.
Fair Isle Primary School pupils with a mosaic tiled sign above them
Fair Isle Primary School.
A Dalmally Primary School pupil sitting on a blue chair and holding a Yoshi stuffed toy in his arms
Dalmally Primary School.
First class of 2023 at Dingwall Primary School in the highlands and Islands
Dingwall Primary School.
Dingwall Primary School.
Two pupils from Dunbeg Primary School. standing in front of trees and holding hands
Dunbeg Primary School.
Cauldeen Primary School pupils sitting in rows on the grass outside the school
Cauldeen Primary School.
Craighill pupils in rows in their classroom
Craighill primary 1 English class.
highlands and islands school, Drakies Primary School's first class of 2023
Drakies Primary School.
First class of 2023 at Dunbeath Primary School in the highlands and islands sitting on a bench outside the school
Dunbeath Primary School.
First class of 2023 at Dalintober Primary School in the highlands and islands in two rows outside the school in front of a brick wall
Dalintober Primary School.
Castlebay Primary School pupils in two rows outside the school
Castlebay Primary School.
Dalneigh Primary School pupils in three rows on the grass outside the school
Dalneigh Primary School.
Two pupils from Eoligarry Primary School smiling at the camera in their classroom
Eoligarry Primary School.
First class of 2023 at Craignish Primary School in the highlands and islands. Four pupils are sitting on a wooden bench outside the school and two pupils are standing in front of them
Craignish Primary School.
Cauldeen Primary School's Butterfly Class.
Cauldeen Primary School. Butterfly Class.
Duncan Forbes Primary pupils lined up in rows on the grass outside
Duncan Forbes Primary.
Craighill Primary 1 pupils sitting on a bench with wooden carvings of dogs on it
Craighill Primary 1 Gaelic class.
Bunessan Primary School's four P1 pupils in front of blue doors
Bunessan Primary School.
Bunessan Primary School's one P1 pupils smiling at the camera
Bunessan Primary School.
Ardross Primary School pupils sitting in a rope chair with a metal frame
Ardross Primary School.
First class of 2023 at Balloch Primary School in the highlands and islands, sitting in rows on a set of stairs outside
Balloch Primary School.
Class P1M at Ben Wyvis Primary in two rows in the classroom
Ben Wyvis Primary. P1M.
First class of 2023 at Beauly Primary School in the highland and islands sitting in two rows outside the school
Beauly Primary School.
Two Applecross Primary School pupils standing outside
Applecross Primary School.
Two Bualnaluib Primary School pupils smiling at the camera
Bualnaluib Primary School.
Three Auchtertyre Primary pupils sitting on a couch
Auchtertyre Primary.
Class P1C sitting in two rows outside Ben Wyvis Primary School
Ben Wyvis Primary School. P1C.
Balnain Primary School's three P1 pupils sitting on a wooden bench
Balnain Primary School.
Bun-sgoil Ghaidhlig Inbhir Nis's first class of 2023 in rows outside
Bun-sgoil Ghaidhlig Inbhir Nis.
First class of 2023 at Ardersier Primary in the highlands and islands. The children are standing in two rows on the grass outside
Ardersier Primary.
Ardgour Primary School's two P1 pupils outside
Ardgour Primary School.
Aviemore Primary School's P1 pupils in rows outside the building with four members of staff
Aviemore Primary School.
Auldearn Primary School's Primary 1 pupils in rows outside the school
Auldearn Primary School.
Two Cannich Bridge Primary pupils standing outside on the grass
Cannich Bridge Primary.
Bridgend Primary School's P1 class sitting in rows outside on the grass
Bridgend Primary School.
Acharacle Primary P1 pupil standing against a stone brick wall
Acharacle Primary. P1.
First class of 2023 at Bonar Bridge Primary School in the highlands and islands in two rows in front of a bright yellow wall
Bonar Bridge Primary School.

Conversation