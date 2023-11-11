Highland League results: Formartine stay top after draw with Brora

Formartine United and Brora Rangers played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at North Lodge Park in the Breedon Highland League.

The Pitmedden side remain at the top of the division with 29 points from 13 games, while the Cattachs have 21 points from 10 fixtures.

Dylan Lobban gave United the lead before Jordan MacRae and Max Ewan countered for the visitors, Julian Wade’s quickfire brace than had the hosts ahead before Ewan’s second levelled things up.

Entertaining first period

It was the visitors who started brightly with Jordan MacRae and Mark Nicolson shooting narrowly off target.

United’s first threat was a Matthew McLean header from Adam Emslie’s corner which was held by Cattachs goalkeeper Logan Ross.

In the 16th minute the home side took the lead from the penalty spot. Julian Wade got the wrong side of Colin Williamson on the right side of the box and after a tangle of legs both players went to ground.

After consultation with linesman Brian Fowlie referee Filippo Mazzoni awarded the penalty with Dylan Lobban finding the bottom left corner from 12 yards.

35- GOAL for BRORA!!!

Quick thinking plays Jordan in from a Freekick 25 yards out. Great finish.

🔴1-1⚪️ pic.twitter.com/jfroMFEBrJ — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) November 11, 2023

Brora responded well to losing the goal with Tony Dingwall curling just wide from 20 yards after a short corner routine. In the 24th minute Dingwall broke free on the left side of the area, but directed his shot straight at goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald.

Shortly after Dale Gillespie dispossessed Lobban and played in MacRae only for Macdonald to race off his line and smother the shot.

Just after the half hour mark Wade tested goalkeeper Logan Ross with a strike from the edge of the area before Brora levelled in the 35th minute.

After winning a free-kick at the edge of the box the Cattachs took it quickly and MacRae was slipped in to finish neatly into the right corner.

As half-time approached Formartine’s Macdonald miscued a clearance after getting the ball stuck under his feet which allowed Max Ewan to tee up Adam Mackinnon, however, the Ross County loanee couldn’t hit the target.

In the 43rd minute Ewan played MacRae through and the striker’s effort flashed over the crossbar.

On 45 minutes the Cattachs did take the lead. A cross from the right didn’t appear to pose too many problems for the home rearguard, but Lewis Wilson couldn’t clear with his header and as Macdonald tried to gather the loose ball MacRae knocked the ball back for Ewan to finish.

But in first half injury time Formartine responded with Lobban finding fellow Aberdeen loanee Adam Emslie on the right and his driven cross was headed in by Wade at close range.

More goals

Within a minute of the restart Wade was at it again to put Formartine 3-2 up. Scott Lisle did well to knock the ball down at the edge of the box and Wader hammered a right foot shot into the top right corner, leaving Ross with no chance.

Back came Brora and parity was restored again in the 58th minute. Dingwall wriggled free inside the box and although Macdonald parried his shot from 12 yards, Ewan was on hand to finish the rebound.

The contest continued to flow from end to end and was being played at a frenetic tempo.

Brora’s Ali Sutherland and Formartine’s Marc Lawrence traded shots which were both easy saves.

In the 76th minute the Cattachs threatened again with Mackinnon releasing Tom Kelly on right, Kyle MacLeod met his low cross on the slide, but Macdonald got down to block.

With six minutes remaining Brora were even closer with Mackinnon cutting the ball back from the left, Ewan having a shot from eight yards parried by Macdonald before James Wallace hit the left post with the rebound.

At the other end Emslie had a strike from long range beaten away by Ross and despite the best efforts of both sides in the closing stages neither could find a winner.

Other Highland League scores

In the 2pm kick-off at Seafield Park Strathspey Thistle picked up their first points of the season beating Deveronvale 5-2. Liam Shewan and Jack Davison had the Grantown side two up before Olek Dlugosz’s brace levelled things up.

But Davison’s second and further strikes from Ross Logan and Michael Mackenzie secured the points for Strathspey.

Brechin City remain unbeaten after beating Clachnacuddin 6-0 at Glebe Park with a hat-trick from Grady McGrath as well as goals from Fraser MacLeod, Ewan Loudon and Hamish Thomson.

Buckie Thistle beat Inverurie Locos 2-0 at Harlaw Park with Scott Adams and Darryl McHardy on target.

Henry Jordan’s goal gave Lossiemouth a 1-0 win against Keith at Grant Park.

Jack McKenzie, Ewan Clark and John Allan scored to give Turriff United a 2-1 win against Rothes at the Haughs after Fraser Robertson had opened the scoring for the Speysiders.

Forres Mechanics and Banks o’ Dee drew 2-2 at Mosset Park. Lachie MacLeod and Garry Wood twice had the visitors in front, but the Can-Cans responded with strikes from Ethan Cairns and Thomas Brady.

Wick Academy and Huntly drew 2-2 at Harmsworth Park, Andy Hunter twice put the Black and Golds ahead only for Kyle Henderson and Gordon MacNab to respond for the Scorries.