Two-Minute Masterpiece: Remembering Queen Victoria’s first visit to Aberdeen

When Queen Victoria became the first monarch to visit Aberdeen in more than 200 years, the Granite City pulled out all the stops to welcome her.

A painting by artist John Harris, on display in Aberdeen Maritime Museum, captures the moment the Royal Family arrived at the city’s quayside and opens up the fascinating story of that groundbreaking trip.

In this Two-Minute Masterpiece, Danielle Jones, museum supervisor with Aberdeen Archive, Art Gallery and Museums, reveals the lengths the city went to in preparation for this historic moment.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

