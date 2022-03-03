Meet Andy Eagle, the new boss of Aberdeen Performing Arts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Meet Andy Eagle, the new boss of Aberdeen Performing Arts

By Scott Begbie
March 3, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 3, 2022, 1:03 pm
Andy Eagle, new chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts.
Andy Eagle, new chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts.

We take a look at Andy Eagle who has just been unveiled as the new chief executive of the Granite City’s prestigious Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Who is Andy Eagle, the new chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts?

Andy has more than 20 years of experience working in professional and community arts in Wales for both not-for-profit and commercial organisations.

Where did he start his career?

His first major role was as head of marketing for Swansea Grand Theatre in 1992 before moving on to become head of cultural services for Neath Port Talbot CBC unitary authority.

It was in this post that Andy opened Pontardawe Arts Centre, set up a community arts development for valleys communities – and brought Catatonia to Magram Park for a 25,000 sell-out concert.

Andy Eagle was behind a sell-out gig for Catatonia.
What did he do next?

From 2000 until 2011 Andy was director of the prestigious Theatr Brycheiniog, Brecon, building it as a community arts organisation both presenting and co-producing a diverse programme that attracted substantial audiences from across Mid Wales.

Where was Andy before taking on the role of APA’s chief executive?

In June 2011 he became director of the Chapter Arts Centre, a prestigious and unique hub which is home to the arts in Cardiff. Every year, Chapter welcomes 800,000 visitors to more than 2,500 film screenings, 200 live performances, 10 visual art exhibitions and 2,000 community classes, artisan fairs and events.

Chapter House Arts Centre in Cardiff.
What were his achievements at Chapter?

As Chapter’s chief executive officer, he steered the centre through the pandemic shutdown and was integral to its 50th anniversary celebrations last year.

Keith Lamakan, chair of Chapter, said: “For close to 11 years Andy has led Chapter through considerable transformation and sustained its many areas of artistic and community activity.

“His effective leadership of the team and organisation was never more felt than during the last two years of the pandemic. He leaves Chapter behind with an optimistic future and renewed purpose.”

