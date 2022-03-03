Meet Andy Eagle, the new boss of Aberdeen Performing Arts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We take a look at Andy Eagle who has just been unveiled as the new chief executive of the Granite City’s prestigious Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Who is Andy Eagle, the new chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts?

Andy has more than 20 years of experience working in professional and community arts in Wales for both not-for-profit and commercial organisations.

Where did he start his career?

His first major role was as head of marketing for Swansea Grand Theatre in 1992 before moving on to become head of cultural services for Neath Port Talbot CBC unitary authority.

It was in this post that Andy opened Pontardawe Arts Centre, set up a community arts development for valleys communities – and brought Catatonia to Magram Park for a 25,000 sell-out concert.

What did he do next?

From 2000 until 2011 Andy was director of the prestigious Theatr Brycheiniog, Brecon, building it as a community arts organisation both presenting and co-producing a diverse programme that attracted substantial audiences from across Mid Wales.

Where was Andy before taking on the role of APA’s chief executive?

In June 2011 he became director of the Chapter Arts Centre, a prestigious and unique hub which is home to the arts in Cardiff. Every year, Chapter welcomes 800,000 visitors to more than 2,500 film screenings, 200 live performances, 10 visual art exhibitions and 2,000 community classes, artisan fairs and events.

What were his achievements at Chapter?

As Chapter’s chief executive officer, he steered the centre through the pandemic shutdown and was integral to its 50th anniversary celebrations last year.

Keith Lamakan, chair of Chapter, said: “For close to 11 years Andy has led Chapter through considerable transformation and sustained its many areas of artistic and community activity.

“His effective leadership of the team and organisation was never more felt than during the last two years of the pandemic. He leaves Chapter behind with an optimistic future and renewed purpose.”