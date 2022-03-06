AJ’s first words after winning The Great Pottery Throw Down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

AJ’s first words after winning The Great Pottery Throw Down

By Scott Begbie
March 6, 2022, 9:00 pm Updated: March 6, 2022, 9:23 pm
Aberdeen creative AJ Simpson competes in wildlife week of The Great Pottery Throw Down .
After winning The Great Pottery Throw Down, Aberdeen creative AJ Simpson says the future is looking exciting for them thanks to a “life-changing” year.

“I don’t know what the future holds for me in the pottery world, but I am more motivated than ever to make pottery and enjoy every minute,” said AJ, a graduate of Gray’s School Of Art.

“I hope that one day I can make pottery my day job. I want to introduce more people to this amazing medium and help to teach and facilitate more people making with clay.”

AJ had a brilliant journey on The Great Pottery Throw Down going from strength to strength and growing in confidence over the past 10 weeks until they were crowned winner of the series on Sunday evening.

AJ with their stunning Brig 0′ Balgownie creation.

“It was an amazing moment for me.  It was a whirlwind of emotions and I was so happy to have my family there and all of the potters in the beautiful set up in the courtyard.

“I have just turned 22 and I do feel like this has been a life-changing year for me.  I came into the New Year with so much more confidence and more friends.  I had graduated from university, won the series, and moved into a new flat with my partner Celda.

Future is looking exciting for Great Potter Throw Down winner AJ

“There has been a lot of change in my life, but it’s all looking good and positive – the future is looking exciting for me, definitely.”

And AJ said they were delighted by the wave of public support shown to them as they battled through each week of The Great Pottery Throw Down.

“The response from the public and social media has been so positive the whole way through and it has been so nice to get messages from people online that they are enjoying the show,” said AJ.

AJ Simpson working on a gnome for Garden Week of The Great Pottery Throw Down.

“I have had great messages from non-binary people all sending encouragement.”

And much of the encouragement came from AJ’s own family, said the gifted potter.

“I didn’t tell them when I first applied but when I got an interview I told my dad, and he said let’s keep it a secret until you get in otherwise your mum will explode.  When I did finally get accepted, and told her she did explode with excitement,” said AJ.

Proud to bring Great Pottery Throw Down trophy back to Aberdeen

AJ has also been flying the flag for Aberdeen during The Great Pottery Throw Down, with many of their creations inspired by the north-east, especially their love of nature.

They said: “Aberdeen is home and I have always lived here, it’s such a cool place to live.  It’s a city but it doesn’t feel like one.  It’s very close to nature and you can be in the countryside pretty quickly.

“A lady in Aberdeen called out to me on the street recently, and congratulated me on my gnomes, it was very surreal to be recognised.  I was so proud to take the trophy home to Aberdeen.”

AJ won an army of fans during their time on The Great Pottery Throw Down.

AJ loved their time on The Great Pottery Throw Down and heaped praise on the special atmosphere of the show both on screen and off.

“Some of my favourite moments overall were in between filming – having dinner together with the potters talking about the briefs and going through the sketches.  They were all really special moments, that sounds soppy but it’s true.”

Winner’s trophy will now take pride of place in AJ’s living room

‘I will stay in touch with all the potters  [Anna, Bill, Cellan, Christine, Jenny, Josh,  Lucinda, Miles, Nick, Tom and Zahra].  We are such a tight-knit bunch and we all share the same passion, and we are always texting each other with advice.  I have some lovely new friends!”

And while they are looking forward to the future, AJ has one last task to do after winning The Great Pottery Throw Down.

“The trophy will have pride of place in my new living room. Up till now I have been hiding it in the drying cupboard next to the Christmas tree!”

You can catch up with AJ’s journey on The Great Pottery Throw Down on All4

AJ's journey on the Great Pottery Throw Down

