REVIEW: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK serves glamour and laughs at the Music Hall

The dazzling and glamourous cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK strutted and death dropped across the Music Hall – reminding us why the show continues to be a hit.

Perhaps it’s safe to assume that other super fans have also, once or twice at the end of an episode, turned their living rooms into an extension of The Mainstage.

There’s something irresistible when RuPaul signs off with the iconic catchphrase: “Let the music play”, which compels you to get up and dance along with the contestants who made it through yet another elimination.

And all 12 queens from Series Two brought the very elements of what makes the show unique and fun to the stage in Aberdeen – including getting you up on your feet.

Victory lap for winner Lawrence Chaney

Series Two of the BBC Three hit show stands out for a number of reasons.

Loyal viewers will mostly remember it for its production delay due to Covid, and the crowning of the first Scottish winner of Drag Race.

Lawrence Chaney, who calls themselves “Scottish Drag Royalty”, is from Glasgow.

And from the way the crowd broke into thunderous applause and loud cheering, they’ve won a place in the north-east’s heart too.

Lawrence opened the night with their trademark wit.

In a monologue, they went on to elaborate that “Scottish Drag Royalty” just meant they wouldn’t be recognised over the border.

Their stage presence and personable humour left you wanting more, eagerly waiting for the next time they would take the stage.

There is no doubt this tour might be a much-earned victory lap for Lawrence Chaney.

‘She is Bimini Bon-Bedridden’

However, the Series Two winner did announce some news that put a slight damper on the night.

Fan-favourite Bimini Bon-Boulash was “Bimini Bon Bedridden” after testing positive for Covid and unable to perform for a few days.

It was obvious from the disappointed Aww’s that Bimini would be missed.

Thankfully, the incredibly talented cast provided enough extravagant entertainment to keep spirits high.

Cabaret, supermodel robots and a rave

It’s surreal to sit in the audience and feel as if your much-beloved series has materialised before your very eyes.

The stage production left nothing to be desired, which included those iconic swinging spotlights and floor lights you might recognise from the show.

Each queen had their own special skill they brought to the stage, such as a pseudo-performative art piece like Sister Sister’s or Joe Black’s glimpse at cabaret.

A performance that could easily stand on its own, run two hours long and draw in a healthy crowd.

However, the show-stealers were the high-energy routines of Cherry Valentine, Tayce and A’whora.

Who could look away when Cherry was carried out on stage?

Relaxing on a chaise lounge moments before dancing her heart out to some pop tunes that were too good to stay sitting down for.

Tayce’s Blade Runner 2049 meets 90s Supermodel performance (albeit, so explicit it can’t be written here) was another crowd-pleaser.

Then there was A’whora, and her ability to turn the Music Hall into a rave with club bangers from the late 90s and her UV reactive outfit.

Sashay away…down Union Street

It would be remiss to not acknowledge the four recurring dancers who performed during each queen’s set.

They even dressed up as Dr Seuss’ characters Thing 1 and Thing 2 for Dundee’s very own Ellie Diamond.

Her bizarre but highly entertaining piece featured her in full Cat in the Hat costume.

The joy and vibrancy of the show were infectious and proof of why RuPaul’s Drag Race continues to be a top favourite for so many.

And as everyone poured out of the Music Hall, into the chilly evening air, there was no denying the large smiles on everyone’s faces – and, of course, the occasional sashaying down Union Street.

If you missed this drag-tacular event, fear not because all 12 queens from Series Three of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will werk their way across the country this September.

Tickets are available now from www.cuffeandtaylor.com

