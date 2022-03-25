Famous faces line up to bring Sister Act to His Majesty’s in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

Famous faces line up to bring Sister Act to His Majesty’s in Aberdeen

By Scott Begbie
March 25, 2022, 5:00 pm
Sister Act is heading to His Majesty's in Aberdeen with a top cast including Lesley Joseph, Sandra Marvin and Lizzie Bea.
Sister Act is heading to His Majesty's in Aberdeen with a top cast including Lesley Joseph, Sandra Marvin and Lizzie Bea.

Famous faces from TV and West End stars will be in hit musical Sister Act when it arrives at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen this autumn.

The cast for the show has just been announced, including musical theatre star Sandra Marvin – of Waitress fame – and Lesley Joseph who became a household name with Birds Of A Feather.

Sandra will be Deloris Van Cartier and Lesley will play the Mother Superior, when the production arrives at HMT for its Scottish premiere from November 7 to 12 as part of its extensive UK tour, direct from the West End.

Sandra Marvin was last in His Majesty’s with the hit musical Waitress, alongside Lucie Jones and Evie Hoskins.

Ben Torrie, director of programming and creative projects at Aberdeen Performing Arts, said: “We are delighted to announce such a strong star casting for Sister Act and we look forward to the show making its Scottish premiere at His Majesty’s Theatre in November.

Hilarious Sister Act will leave His Majesty’s audiences rejoicing

“We are very pleased to be welcoming back both Sandra Marvin and, of course, Lesley Joseph, who is a firm favourite with our audiences.”

Sandra played Jessie Grant in Emmerdale for two years before joining the West End cast of Waitress to play Becky. She took on the role again for the UK tour of the hit musical, which arrived at His Majesty’s last November.

She will be taking on the role of Deloris, made famous by Whoopi Goldberg in the classic film about a disco diva on the run after witnessing a murder who is given protective custody and a new identity – as a nun.

Lesley Joseph is popular with HMT audiences.

Lesley is best-known for playing Dorien Green in the hugely successful sitcom Birds Of A Feather, starring alongside Pauline Quirke and Linda Robson. She also has a glittering theatre career, including a recent Olivier Award nomination for playing Frau Blucher in Young Frankenstein.

How to get tickets for Sister Act at His Majesty’s in Aberdeen

Also in the cast will be Lizzie Bea – currently starring in Heathers The Musical in London – who will play Sister Mary Robert.

Ben said: “Sister Act is a hilarious comedy musical, featuring a fantastic score inspired by Motown, soul and disco and is sure to leave our audiences upbeat and rejoiceful.”

For more information and tickets for Sister Act visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]