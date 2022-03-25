Famous faces line up to bring Sister Act to His Majesty’s in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Famous faces from TV and West End stars will be in hit musical Sister Act when it arrives at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen this autumn.

The cast for the show has just been announced, including musical theatre star Sandra Marvin – of Waitress fame – and Lesley Joseph who became a household name with Birds Of A Feather.

Sandra will be Deloris Van Cartier and Lesley will play the Mother Superior, when the production arrives at HMT for its Scottish premiere from November 7 to 12 as part of its extensive UK tour, direct from the West End.

Ben Torrie, director of programming and creative projects at Aberdeen Performing Arts, said: “We are delighted to announce such a strong star casting for Sister Act and we look forward to the show making its Scottish premiere at His Majesty’s Theatre in November.

“We are very pleased to be welcoming back both Sandra Marvin and, of course, Lesley Joseph, who is a firm favourite with our audiences.”

Sandra played Jessie Grant in Emmerdale for two years before joining the West End cast of Waitress to play Becky. She took on the role again for the UK tour of the hit musical, which arrived at His Majesty’s last November.

She will be taking on the role of Deloris, made famous by Whoopi Goldberg in the classic film about a disco diva on the run after witnessing a murder who is given protective custody and a new identity – as a nun.

Lesley is best-known for playing Dorien Green in the hugely successful sitcom Birds Of A Feather, starring alongside Pauline Quirke and Linda Robson. She also has a glittering theatre career, including a recent Olivier Award nomination for playing Frau Blucher in Young Frankenstein.

Also in the cast will be Lizzie Bea – currently starring in Heathers The Musical in London – who will play Sister Mary Robert.

Ben said: “Sister Act is a hilarious comedy musical, featuring a fantastic score inspired by Motown, soul and disco and is sure to leave our audiences upbeat and rejoiceful.”

For more information and tickets for Sister Act visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

