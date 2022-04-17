QUIZ: Put your knowledge of music, stage and screen in the spotlight

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s been a brilliantly busy week in the world of entertainment across the north and north-east.

We’ve had West End musical Bat Out Of Hill rock ‘n’ roll on to the stage of His Majesty’s Theatre, Strictly star Johannes strut his stuff at the Music Hall and the marvellous words of Roald Dahl brought to life at Eden Court.

All that, plus the announcement Nuart is returning to Aberdeen and the curtain going up on a new season of shows at HMT and the Music Hall.

So, we thought it would be fun to have a look back at the entertainment week that was with a bit of a quiz inspired by this rich feast of shows and events.

It’s time to put your knowledge of stage, screen and music in the spotlight. See how you get on…

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

More like this…