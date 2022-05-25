Scottish premiere of The Little Mermaid to take Huntly Under The Sea

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeenshire-based Aurora Productions is proud to host the Scottish amateur premiere of Disney’s The Little Mermaid in Huntly.

Based on the animated 1989 Disney film of the same name and the classic story by Hans Christian Andersen, Aurora Productions is delighted to be the first Scottish amateur theatre company to receive the rights to stage the musical.

“We are thrilled to be the first theatre group in the country to bring The Little Mermaid to stage,” said the musical’s director Hannah McGinlay.

“This is a show we have wanted to put on since it opened on Broadway in 2008, and it’s been so special to make it our 10th-anniversary production.”

Fabulous costumes, great set and live orchestra

The music and theatre company will bring the ocean floor to life next week when they re-tell the popular tale of a mermaid who dreams of the world above the sea and gives up her voice to find true love.

Bringing the cast of well-loved characters to life will be a group of talented local performers, led by Louise Morrison and Kirsten Rennie who share the role of Ariel.

Audiences can also expect to see characters they know and love from the Disney classic, including Sebastian (Lewis Moggach), Flounder (Lily Chaplin), Prince Eric (Paul Chalmers), King Triton (Neil Bell-Forsyth) and Ursula (June Cranna and Lauren MacAskill).

From Under The Sea and Part Of Your World to Kiss The Girl, the show features the musical’s best and biggest numbers – performed by a live orchestra.

Musical director Hugh Johnstone said: “People are going to be blown away when they hear these songs performed by our cast. The amount of talent we have in the local area is so impressive.

“Our live orchestra is also sounding amazing in rehearsals too – I can’t wait for everything to come together on stage.”

How to book tickets to see Disney’s The Little Mermaid in Huntly

Don’t miss Disney’s The Little Mermaid from Tuesday May 31 to Saturday June 4 at Stewarts Hall in Huntly. Click here if you wish to purchase tickets.

