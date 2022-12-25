WIN: Your chance to grab a family ticket to see Peter Pan at His Majesty’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

WIN: Your chance to grab a family ticket to see Peter Pan at His Majesty’s

By Scott Begbie
December 25, 2022, 6:00 am
The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan in Aberdeen.
The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan in Aberdeen. Image: Richard Frew Photography.

Peter Pan is bound to get you hooked on the Christmas spirit – and we’re offering your family a chance to win tickets to see this festive treat at His Majesty’s Theatre.

We have teamed up with Aberdeen Performing Arts to offer four tickets to this festive treat on Thursday December 29.

This a huge, joyous panto, liberally sprinkled with pixie dust, along with huge laughs, spectacular song and dance numbers, lavish sets and a sense of warmth that’s like having a big hug.

Add to that special effects that will have your jaw-dropping as Peter Pan and Tinkerbell soar over the stage.

Alan McHugh is waiting to welcome fans to Peter Pan at His Majesty’s Theatre.  Image; Richard Frew

How to enter to win a family ticket for Peter Pan at His Majesty’s

From curtain up to the final glitter cannon blasting as the cast wish everyone a Merry Christmas, Peter Pan is the very essence of what panto should be – just magical.

Now you can discover the magic Peter Pan for yourself with this superb Christmas giveaway by entering your details below to be in our prize draw. Entries must be in 9am on Tuesday December 27.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

REVIEW: Peter Pan is the glittering essence of Christmas magic at His Majesty’s Theatre

Terms & Conditions

  • Entrants must register by 9am on Tuesday December 27.
  • Entrants must be 18yrs or over.
  • The prizes are as stated. No alternative can or will be offered.
  • Tickets may take the form of e-tickets. Once sent they are the winner’s responsibility.
  • Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families may not enter.
  • The editor’s decision is final.
  • Your personal information will not be retained beyond the competition period as per our Privacy Policy.
  • Full competition terms and conditions including

Privacy Information at www.pressandjournal.co.uk/competition-terms

