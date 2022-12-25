WIN: Your chance to grab a family ticket to see Peter Pan at His Majesty’s

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peter Pan is bound to get you hooked on the Christmas spirit – and we’re offering your family a chance to win tickets to see this festive treat at His Majesty’s Theatre.

We have teamed up with Aberdeen Performing Arts to offer four tickets to this festive treat on Thursday December 29.

This a huge, joyous panto, liberally sprinkled with pixie dust, along with huge laughs, spectacular song and dance numbers, lavish sets and a sense of warmth that’s like having a big hug.

Add to that special effects that will have your jaw-dropping as Peter Pan and Tinkerbell soar over the stage.

How to enter to win a family ticket for Peter Pan at His Majesty’s

From curtain up to the final glitter cannon blasting as the cast wish everyone a Merry Christmas, Peter Pan is the very essence of what panto should be – just magical.

Now you can discover the magic Peter Pan for yourself with this superb Christmas giveaway by entering your details below to be in our prize draw. Entries must be in 9am on Tuesday December 27.

Terms & Conditions

Entrants must register by 9am on Tuesday December 27.

Entrants must be 18yrs or over.

The prizes are as stated. No alternative can or will be offered.

Tickets may take the form of e-tickets. Once sent they are the winner’s responsibility.

Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families may not enter.

The editor’s decision is final.

Your personal information will not be retained beyond the competition period as per our Privacy Policy.

Full competition terms and conditions including

Privacy Information at www.pressandjournal.co.uk/competition-terms

