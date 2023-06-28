A-woof! Hey Duggee brings his clubhouse to Aberdeen and Inverness to thrill wee fans

One of this year’s Olivier Award-winning shows is heading for Aberdeen and Inverness, so all you squirrels out there, get ready to say Hey Duggee – a-woof!

Which anyone with a pre-schooler in the family will tell you is exciting news, as the hugely popular loveable dog brings his Clubhouse to His Majesty’s Theatre and Eden Court for a summertime treat.

Hey Duggee is the phenomenal popular CBeebies show that attracts millions of young viewers to join Duggee and his pals – known as the Squirrels, even though none of them is – as they work together to have fun, adventures and earn badges.

But just how do you turn an animated show into a live theatrical experience? Well, that’s down to Vikki Stone and Matthew Xia, who worked together to adapt the hit TV series for the stage.

And for Matthew, it was a labour of love – including watching more than 18 hours of the show to immerse himself in Hey Duggee’s world.

Hey Duggee is a show full of joy and laughs for HMT and Eden Court fans

“When the producer Kenny Wax first approached me, he said: ‘I’m not sure if you’ve heard of Hey Duggee…’, and I said it’s one of my favourites,” said Matthew, also the live show’s director.

“My daughter was born in 2014, the same year Hey Duggee started, so we’ve really grown up with the show.”

Vikki, on the other hand, is a Hey Duggee newbie, never having seen a single episode before being drafted in as the stage show’s musical supervisor and arranger.

“I very quickly got pulled into it and caught up in the world of Duggee, the Squirrels and their friends. It’s very funny and full of joy and laughs.

“And I very soon realised how special Hey Duggee is, that it sits in the realm of co-viewing; the adults are watching it with their children, not just putting it on to entertain them while they’re doing something else.”

Their version of the show is crisscrossing the UK and Ireland on a tour that started in December and will take in 37 theatres. That, plus the pair have an Olivier Award on the mantelpiece after Hey Duggee won the best family show for 2023.

Vital to keep format of Hey Duggee the same on stage as on television

It was, however, no mean feat taking 156 episodes – each seven minutes long – and weaving them into a theatrical experience to appeal to pre-schoolers.

“The first day, Matthew and I sat in an office and had our own lists of our favourite bits – and we had chosen a lot of the same things,” Vikki said.

Matthew added that as a parent watching the show with his own children, he knew which episodes were the hits with youngsters.

“We had to keep the big format of the show, you know – where the narrator says to the Squirrels ‘Do you know what time it is?’. That’s the start of the adventure, and that had to be the same on stage,” he said.

With all the heavy lifting done in terms of adapting the show, what can the young fans – and their parents – expect when it arrives at His Majesty’s and Eden Court?

“We had to think about what an audience member would want and expect to see from Hey Duggee on stage; badges, songs, jokes, in-gags,” Vikki said. “It’s all there.”

Matthew said: “Essentially, we have created a big quest story. Without spoiling it, the Squirrels have never been to a show before, and they set out to learn about all the things that go into making a show and earn the relevant badges.”

Music is key to success and appeal of Hey Duggee – on TV and stage

Key to Hey Duggee is the songs and music that thrill the young viewers. Expect more of the same on stage, said Vikki.

“We were spoilt for choice with the songs! I wanted to treat Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show as a musical, where the songs could move the story along – and the songs we’ve pulled from the TV series do that brilliantly.

“We’ve taken those songs, added harmonies and dance breaks, made them longer, done all the things which would make them work for stage rather than TV. And there is a brand-new song, unique to the stage show, which is just fantastic.”

Both Vikki and Matthew have no doubt why Hey Duggee is so popular, a fact reflected in the seven BAFTAs and an international Emmy it has won, as well as being the most streamed children’s show on BBC iPlayer.

“There are so many brilliant references in it, for the adults, and then this exceptionally strong look and style that’s so instantly recognisable,” said Matthew. “When adults enjoy a kids’ programme, that’s a very sweet spot to hit.

“Hey Duggee as a TV show is just so playful. It’s really non-judgemental in a most beautiful way – just as children are.”

Vikki said: “The TV show is just so brilliantly inclusive, without being virtue signalling – and that’s a beautiful thing for children and families.”

What will be the legacy of Hey Duggee at HMT and Eden Court?

And what do they hope the lasting legacy will be of Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show?

Matthew said: “For many of the children coming along, it will be their first theatrical experience. How exciting is that?

“The biggest thing I want to achieve though is that children leave the theatre and say ‘I can’t wait to go back!’”

Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show is at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen, on Wednesday July 5 and Thursday July 6. For more information and tickets visit aberdeenperformingarts.com or call 01224 641122.

It will then be at Eden Court, Inverness, on Saturday July 8 and Sunday July 9. For more information and tickets visit eden-court.co.uk or call 01463 243243.