Home Entertainment

Stonehaven Folk Festival: Music is in the air, pubs and streets as event prepares to hit the high notes

Popular event will create a buzzing and Continental vibe as folk fans flock to the Mearns town

By Scott Begbie
Music can break out anywhere in Stonehaven during its hugely popular folk festival. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Music can break out anywhere in Stonehaven during its hugely popular folk festival. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

During the Stonehaven Folk Festival, music can happen at any moment, at any place, performed by anyone – and that is the big beating heart of the hugely-popular event, say organisers

Of course, the festival – which runs from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 9 – boasts big-name gigs, such as Blazin’ Fiddles, its much-loved aqua ceilidh and world paper ‘n’ comb championships as well as a plethora of workshops and a free open-air concert.

But it’s the sessions that can spontaneously break out in any of the town’s pubs, at the harbour, in the Market Square, anywhere musicians and music fans have gathered, that makes the festival so special, say chairman Martin Kasprowicz and secretary Meg Findlay.

Blazin’ Fiddles will be appearing at Stonehaven Folk Festival. Image: Supplied by Stonehaven Folk Festival .

“Sessions are things that just happen and for me, they are what makes the festival,” said Martin, adding you can be sitting anywhere in Stonehaven, be it inside a pub or outdoors when someone starts playing an instrument and others quickly join in.

“If you’ve got an instrument and there’s no session where you are, then just start one. Before you know it there will be loads of people joining in.”

Stonehaven will be buzzing during folk festival weekend

Meg said the folk festival, which is now 35 years old, will have some organised sessions in venues like Number 44, the Queen’s Hotel and the Belvedere but many more just begin spontaneously.

“You could be sitting in the Market Square of an evening and they might start playing,” she said. “The town is just buzzing during the folk festival weekend.”

That said, one of the main draws of the folk festival is the big names it attracts each year, along with rising stars, for set-piece concerts in the Town Hall.

Nuala Kennedy will be  appearing at Stonehaven Folk Festival. Image: Supplied by Stonehaven Folk Festival

This year will see world-renowned traditional singer and flute player Nuala Kennedy performing on Friday evening, before the talented rising stars of Glasgow-based six-piece TRIP take to the stage on Saturday, while folk icons Blazin’ Fiddles will bring the festival to a blistering close on Sunday evening.

Other acts performing during the Town Hall concerts will include Ross Couper and Tom Oakes, Melrose Quartet and Mearns Singers, Jeremiahs and Edwina Hayes.

“I’m really chuffed with the lineup we’ve got this year,” said Meg. “I think it’s a really good mix of different genres, different nationalities. And we have a lovely young band, TRIP, coming this year who will be here the whole weekend doing sessions and running workshops.”

The Jeremiahs will be  appearing at Stonehaven Folk Festival. Image: Supplied by Stonehaven Folk Festival

Stonehaven Folk Festival delighted to bring younger people on board

One act which deserves close attention is the Scottish Culture And Traditions Youth Showcase, which will be part of Friday night’s concert.

“One of the reasons the festival exists is to promote folk music and we can’t do that unless we introduce younger people to folk music including playing, so I’m pleased we have the SC&T Youth Project opening the festival on Friday night,” said Martin, adding the Stonehaven Folk Club had been running a schools project throughout the year.

Stonehaven Folk Festival chairman Martin Kasprowicz and secretary Meg Findlay are looking forward to fantastic weekend of music in the town. Image: Scott Begbie

Many of these main acts will also feature in the festival’s set-piece free concert in the Market Square on Saturday.

Meg said: “Our shop window is the concert in the Market Square on Saturday. Because it is free you can just wander in and out and watch high-quality acts – the majority of main stage acts will perform in the square for 15 minutes.

“Last year it was almost Continental. We had tables out and folk were sitting having a beer and burger and it was just a super, friendly vibe.”

Billy Connolly relaxes with friends at the St Leonard’s Hotel after being judge to the comb and paper competition, during the Stonehaven Folk Festival.

Also on Saturday will be the folk festival’s unique World Paper ‘n’ Comb Championships held in St Bridget’s Hall. It’s been a staple of the festival for more than a quarter of a century – the first one was judged by Billy Connolly.

Martin said: “The theme this year is Disney, so that gives everyone a whole pile of scope for songs and for outfits they can wear, because we do encourage people to dress up for it.”

Get ready to splash out at Stonehaven Folk Festival aqua ceilidh

And if that doesn’t sound like enough fun, the famed Stonehaven Open Air Pool will host an aqua ceilidh on Sunday where a live band will perform as folk enjoy Splashing White Sergeants and Eightsome Creels in the water.

Amidst all the music and fun, members of the Stonehaven Folk Festival will be on a more serious mission during the festival – to recruit new members and encourage people to join the committee to ensure the event’s survival.

As part of the Stonehaven Folk Festival, the annual aqua ceilidh will held at the town’s open air pool. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

“Unless we can refresh the board of trustees the future of the festival is not yet secure,” said Martin. “So over the weekend, we will try to recruit members so we can carry on.”

But on that sombre note, this year’s festival will be a celebration of folk music and a chance for everyone to have fun.

Meg said: “Just come along and embrace it – and as Martin said if you play an instrument and can’t find a session, just start one.”

To find out more about the Stonehaven Folk Festival visit stonehavenfolkfestival.co.uk

 

 

