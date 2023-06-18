Stonehaven Folk Festival to bring the best of Scottish and Irish music to Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A popular summer festival will return in just a few weeks to showcase the best of Scottish and Irish music.

The Stonehaven Folk Festival will once again bring internationally acclaimed and up-and-coming singers to the north-east for a long weekend of entertainment.

The festival has been a firm favourite for more than 30 years will kick off on July 7 – with some concerts already sold out.

Dubbed the “Friendly Festival”, it offers a fun-packed programme of music concerts, workshops, aqua ceilidh and the popular World Paper ‘n’ Comb Championship.

Singer Nuala Kennedy will open the festival with a late-night concert at the Stonehaven Town Hall on Friday with fiddle and guitar players Ross Couper and Tom Oakes.

The folk extravaganza will go in full swing on Saturday when musicians and local artists will take over the Market Square for an afternoon of lively tunes.

For many, the highlight of the day will be the World Paper ‘n’ Comb Championship, which will be under the theme Disney this year.

Meanwhile, there will be a number of workshops and activities on offer for people of all ages, promising a great day out for the whole family.

Sunday Fun-Day at Stonehaven Folk Festival

The Aqua Ceilidh will be held at the Stonehaven’s Art Deco open air pool, which officially opened its doors for the season last week, on Sunday.

Old favourites Drip the Willow and Splashing White Sergeant will be in charge of keeping everyone in good spirits as they dance the afternoon away in the water.

This will be followed by a special “tradition Bearers” concert featuring some of the best traditional singers from the UK, as well as a “light-hearted” chorus competition.

The festival will close on Sunday night with a farewell concert of singer Edwina Hayes, Irish band the Jeremiahs and Scottish fiddle “supergroup” Blazin’ Fiddles.

More information about the Stonehaven Folk Festival and how to purchase tickets is available on the event’s website.