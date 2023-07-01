American football team in Inverness can NOT beat a seagull to demolish fish and chips

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

American football team in Inverness can NOT beat a seagull to demolish fish and chips

In the ultimate challenge of gull versus athletes - the gulls won by a country mile.

By Louise Glen

A team of American football players in the Highlands failed to demolish fish and chips faster than a seagull in Inverness.

Although the Highland Stags gave a valiant attempt to beat those pesky gulls, it turned out they were well off the mark and it would take a super human to beat the protected birds.

While team coach Josh Crofts put in an altogether stunningly quick performance he was still not a patch on the ability of a gull to gulp down a full portion of fish and chips.

Mr Croft took three minutes and 59 seconds to eat everything but the lemon. He was closely followed by other team mates.

It has not been confirmed if the seagull ate the lemon.

Grant MacNicol who set up the Angry Seagull Fish and Chips American Football Seagull challenge.
Grant MacNichol. Image: Angry Seagull Fish and Chips.

Competitors used a variety of eating methods.

These included drinking water between each mouthful of tasty fish and chips. Cooling down the fish by cutting it into small pieces. They also tried pushing huge amounts on each fork-full into their mouths.

But, it was all in vain – they did not beat the gull’s time.

American football team could not beat the seagull in Inverness

The Angry Seagull Fish and Chips held the competition to celebrate a year in the fish and chip business.

It was held Inverness, in spite of heavy rain.

There was great hilarity as teammates tried to beat the time, and each other.

During the competition players did not know how long the gull had taken to eat the same fish supper.

One woman watching the competition said; “”Every seagull for themselves”, as munching Stags tried to beat the clock.

Grant MacNicol, who owns the business with partner Margaret Meredith, confirmed the time it took a marauding seagull to demolish a fish supper.

He joked: “We can not confirm where and when the ‘test’ took place, but we witnessed a seagull who ate a fish supper in 26 seconds.”

Mr MacNicol said that he and his partner have had a good first year in the business. They were at first based in Dornoch but they have now relocated to Inverness.

A dry day at the Angry Seagull Fish and Chip van in Inverness where the American Football seagull challenge took place.
A dry day at the Angry Seagull Fish and Chip van in Inverness. Image: Angry Seagull Fish and Chips.

The couple even had a baby, Finlay, during their first year of business. “It really is a family business,” he said.

“We are enjoying taking the show on the road with the baby on board.”

He added: “Amazing work from the Highland Stags

“Taking part in our ‘beat the gull’ eating challenge.

“Can they beat a seagull’s time on eating chips? In a word…. no.”

He added: “But they had a bloomin’ Good crack at it!

“Our eating challenge winner was coach, Josh Crofts who you can see proudly wearing his Angry Seagull T-shirt.”

Read more about seagulls, by clicking here.

 

More from Press and Journal

Princess Anne mingling with the crowds at Portsoy Boat Festival. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Princess Anne praises Portsoy Boat Festival as a 'beacon' of cultural knowledge as it…
Music can break out anywhere in Stonehaven during its hugely popular folk festival. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Stonehaven Folk Festival: Music is in the air, pubs and streets as event prepares…
Peterhead Lido caravan park.
Emergency services rush to Peterhead Lido
Portsoy Boat Festival 2023. Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Princess Anne joins crowds for return of Portsoy Boat Festival
Massed pipes and drums marching down the centre of Aberdeen's Union Street.
Aberdeen comes to life for Armed Forces Day parade
The A87 Invergarry to Kyle to Skye where police spoke to motorists about their driving.
Police crackdown on problem driving in Skye and Kyle of Lochalsh
The Caithness team of Abbie Gunn, Isla Mackay and Benjamin Rogers won the Symington Salver for junior stockmanship.
Bower YFC crowned SAYFC National Club of the Year
Callander girls celebrate their win at the Royal Highland Show
Youngsters dig deep to win war
A quality mixed livestock farm on the Highland Fringe of Aberdeenshire with potential for woodland creation.
Aberdeenshire livestock farm hits the market
New Deer Show returns on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 July.
Countdown on for New Deer Show