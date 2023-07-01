American football team in Inverness can NOT beat a seagull to demolish fish and chips

A team of American football players in the Highlands failed to demolish fish and chips faster than a seagull in Inverness.

Although the Highland Stags gave a valiant attempt to beat those pesky gulls, it turned out they were well off the mark and it would take a super human to beat the protected birds.

While team coach Josh Crofts put in an altogether stunningly quick performance he was still not a patch on the ability of a gull to gulp down a full portion of fish and chips.

Mr Croft took three minutes and 59 seconds to eat everything but the lemon. He was closely followed by other team mates.

It has not been confirmed if the seagull ate the lemon.

Competitors used a variety of eating methods.

These included drinking water between each mouthful of tasty fish and chips. Cooling down the fish by cutting it into small pieces. They also tried pushing huge amounts on each fork-full into their mouths.

But, it was all in vain – they did not beat the gull’s time.

The Angry Seagull Fish and Chips held the competition to celebrate a year in the fish and chip business.

It was held Inverness, in spite of heavy rain.

There was great hilarity as teammates tried to beat the time, and each other.

During the competition players did not know how long the gull had taken to eat the same fish supper.

One woman watching the competition said; “”Every seagull for themselves”, as munching Stags tried to beat the clock.

Grant MacNicol, who owns the business with partner Margaret Meredith, confirmed the time it took a marauding seagull to demolish a fish supper.

He joked: “We can not confirm where and when the ‘test’ took place, but we witnessed a seagull who ate a fish supper in 26 seconds.”

Mr MacNicol said that he and his partner have had a good first year in the business. They were at first based in Dornoch but they have now relocated to Inverness.

The couple even had a baby, Finlay, during their first year of business. “It really is a family business,” he said.

“We are enjoying taking the show on the road with the baby on board.”

He added: “Amazing work from the Highland Stags

“Taking part in our ‘beat the gull’ eating challenge.

“Can they beat a seagull’s time on eating chips? In a word…. no.”

He added: “But they had a bloomin’ Good crack at it!

“Our eating challenge winner was coach, Josh Crofts who you can see proudly wearing his Angry Seagull T-shirt.”

