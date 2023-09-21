Review: This Sunshine on Leith is full of love, laughter and life

I’m not quite sure what I was doing in Eden Court’s Empire Theatre waiting for the start of the show.

I’m not what you’d call a warm prospect.

I don’t like musicals and I have never seen the film version of this show. I managed to upset quite a few of our wedding guests by not playing 500 Miles at the end of the party.

In Sunshine on Leith’s favour, I lived on the north/east side of Edinburgh for quite a while and I’d always pick Hibs over Hearts.

Anyway, we are where we are. And where I am is sitting next to my mum waiting for the start of Sunshine on Leith: The Stage Musical.

But reader(s), in two hours and 20 minutes (including interval), Starlight Musical Theatre won me over.

Because this was a joyous show, full of talent, that did credit to every Proclaimers song they performed.

Some of the details were brilliant. In the first ensemble scene back in Edinburgh – sorry, Leith (if you know, you know) – among the dancers was a Deliveroo worker, complete with his food bag.

And the lone Aberdeen fan left bemoaning his team’s fate in a proper ‘Embra’ pub while Hibs put one past his team was a nice touch.

Who needs Charlie and Craig?

As with all ‘jukebox’ musicals, it’s really all about the songs and the story fits round that.

There were some serious hits in this one – think (I’m Gonna Be) 500 Miles, Letter from America and of course the title track.

The home-grown cast all had stand-out moments as individuals. Amanda Luscombe-Smith as Jean sang Sunshine on Leith at her husband’s hospital bedside. And the flashback dancers made it even more poignant.

But some of the best moments came from different voices combining. Everything Liam MacAskill (Davy) and Matthias Kramer (Ally) did had a real chemistry.

And when all three couples sang together, somehow six very different voices blended perfectly.

And the performance of Letter from America, complete with Clearances victims and miners, pushed all the emotional buttons it’s supposed to.

Written by Stephen Greenhorn, this show by a local musical theatre company is brilliant – by the end, everyone was clapping.

And without giving too much away, the finale makes me slightly regret my wedding omission.

Sunshine on Leith is at Eden Court until Saturday. There are three more 7.30pm performances and a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Visit the theatre website if you would like to book tickets for the show.