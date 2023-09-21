Review: This Sunshine on Leith is full of love, laughter and life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Review: This Sunshine on Leith is full of love, laughter and life

The show is funny and poignant in equal measure - with an impressive local cast.

By Sarah Bruce
Sunshine on Leith cast on the stage in costume with their arms up
The cast of Starlight Musical Theatre. Image: Brodie Young

I’m not quite sure what I was doing in Eden Court’s Empire Theatre waiting for the start of the show.

I’m not what you’d call a warm prospect.

I don’t like musicals and I have never seen the film version of this show. I managed to upset quite a few of our wedding guests by not playing 500 Miles at the end of the party.

In Sunshine on Leith’s favour, I lived on the north/east side of Edinburgh for quite a while and I’d always pick Hibs over Hearts.

Anyway, we are where we are. And where I am is sitting next to my mum waiting for the start of Sunshine on Leith: The Stage Musical.

But reader(s), in two hours and 20 minutes (including interval), Starlight Musical Theatre won me over.

Because this was a joyous show, full of talent, that did credit to every Proclaimers song they performed.

The cast of Starlight Musical Theatre on stage during the Sunshine on Leith show.
The cast of Starlight Musical Theatre. Image: Brodie Young

Some of the details were brilliant. In the first ensemble scene back in Edinburgh – sorry, Leith (if you know, you know) – among the dancers was a Deliveroo worker, complete with his food bag.

And the lone Aberdeen fan left bemoaning his team’s fate in a proper ‘Embra’ pub while Hibs put one past his team was a nice touch.

Who needs Charlie and Craig?

As with all ‘jukebox’ musicals, it’s really all about the songs and the story fits round that.

There were some serious hits in this one – think (I’m Gonna Be) 500 Miles, Letter from America and of course the title track.

The home-grown cast all had stand-out moments as individuals. Amanda Luscombe-Smith as Jean sang Sunshine on Leith at her husband’s hospital bedside. And the flashback dancers made it even more poignant.

But some of the best moments came from different voices combining. Everything Liam MacAskill (Davy) and Matthias Kramer (Ally) did had a real chemistry.

A scene from the Sunshine on Leith musical in Inverness.
A scene from the show. Image: Brodie Young

And when all three couples sang together, somehow six very different voices blended perfectly.

And the performance of Letter from America, complete with Clearances victims and miners, pushed all the emotional buttons it’s supposed to.

Written by Stephen Greenhorn, this show by a local musical theatre company is brilliant – by the end, everyone was clapping.

And without giving too much away, the finale makes me slightly regret my wedding omission.

Starlight Musical Theatre cast members Liam MacAskill and Amy MacLeod during the show.
Liam MacAskill and Amy MacLeod. Image: Brodie Young

Sunshine on Leith is at Eden Court until Saturday. There are three more 7.30pm performances and a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Visit the theatre website if you would like to book tickets for the show.

