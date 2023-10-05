Discover a new side of the Granite City: 7 ideas for an action-packed day out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Entertainment

Discover a new side of the Granite City: 7 ideas for an action-packed day out

There is plenty of adventure and action to be found in Aberdeen.

In partnership with VisitAberdeenshire
Johnston Gardens in Aberdeen.
Johnston Gardens in Aberdeen.

As the leaves turn a glorious array of orange and the air gets crisp and fresh, make the most of what’s on your doorstep with these action-packed day out ideas in Aberdeen.

After all, there’s nothing quite so satisfying as finally putting your feet up after a busy and fun day of adventures.

And there are lots of things to see and do in Aberdeen that will keep you busy. In fact, you might just discover a whole new side of the city during your explorations.

Whether you make a plan of action or just the hit the roads and pavements to see what you discover, make sure to stop off for invigorating snacks and drinks as you go.

Here are a few ideas to help inspire you to get out and about this autumn.

Day out ideas in Aberdeen this autumn

1. Hire a bike and hit the city parks

The next time you wake up to a beautiful autumn day – you know the type, a refreshing breeze in the air but a crystal clear blue sky! – get wrapped up and hit the cycle paths.

Why not hire a city e-bike (or take your own if you have one) and enjoy a cycle through one of the city’s many beautiful parks? Find peace in nature at Hazlehead Park in the western part of Aberdeen or Duthie Park right in the heart of the city. Both spots have a Park Café perfect for refuelling yourself with a bite to eat.

2. Explore Kirkhill Forest

With bike and foot trails to follow, Kirkhill Forest is a great place to work up an appetite. If you can and weather permits, climb Tyrebagger Hill and enjoy gorgeous views across Aberdeenshire from the tower at the top.

3. Enjoy a gentle wander with a hot coffee

barista handing over takeout coffee to a customer
A coffee, tea or hot chocolate is essential for an autumn walk.

Fancy a walk that’s a bit more gentle? Wander along the River Dee and River Don, enjoy the beautiful landscaped Johnston Gardens or hit the Deeside Way, which actually goes from Duthie Park in the centre of Aberdeen all the way out to Ballater.

You don’t need to walk quite that far though! Stop in at the hidden gem of Boxcar Coffee & Yard, in the Old Cults railway station – after all, when there’s a chill in the air, a coffee, tea or hot chocolate is an essential!

4. Work on your handicap!

There are several courses in the city that will test your game. One of them is the Royal Aberdeen Golf Course, seen as one of the most challenging links courses in the world, especially when the north easterly wind blows. But if you master its bunkers, you can tell your friends you’ve played at a course that has hosted The Scottish Open and The Walker Cup.

After spending the day practising your swing, you’ll mostly have worked up an appetite. Reward yourself with a hearty meal at the nearby Silver Darling. It’s a first class modern restaurant offering scrumptious seafood dishes as you enjoy amazing views of Aberdeen’s harbour and beach.

5. Or finetune your tennis game

two men get active in Aberdeen, playing tennis at the Aberdeen Tennis Centre
Aberdeen Tennis Centre is a specialised tennis venue that has both indoor and outdoor courts.

Do you prefer wielding a racket than a club? Then head to Aberdeen Tennis Centre, home of Tennis Aberdeen. It’s a specialised tennis venue that has both indoor and outdoor courts, including those for padel, the game that’s been sweeping across the UK and Europe.

If you’re still on a high from your workout, go for a run in nearby Westburn Park. Then cap off your day by satisfying your craving for gyros at the popular little kiosk right in the park, Just Greek.

6. Up the pace with extreme sports

If you’re into extreme sports, then Transition Extreme is for you. It has an expertly designed skatepark for skateboarders, inline skaters and BMXers of all levels.

That’s not all, recognised by Mountaineering Scotland as a regional hub, its first class indoor wall climbing facility will help you reach new heights, whether you’re into bouldering or wall climbing.

Transition Extreme is a short walk away from Codona’s Amusement Park so you can continue the fun with family and friends well into the night!

7. Plan ahead and learn a new snowsport

three skiers on the slopes at Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports Centre
Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports Centre has the city’s only dry ski slope.

If you’re able to plan ahead a little, why not use your day exploring more of Aberdeen to also learn a new skill and sport? Autumn is the perfect season to learn a snowsport. You can sign up for skiing and snowboarding sessions at Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports Centre which has the city’s only dry ski slope.

After your lessons, kick back at the David Welch Winter Gardens and grab a bite to eat at the cafe there.

For more inspiration and to plan your day out, check out VisitAberdeenshire’s website.

Download your FREE guide to 42 things to do in Aberdeen this autumn.

More from Entertainment

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Gavin Plumb (left) appearing at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Man, 36, remanded over alleged plot to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby
Ryan Thomas has joined the Dancing On Ice line-up (Ian West/PA)
Soap stars unveiled as final Dancing On Ice contestants
Bernie Taupin during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)
Bernie Taupin reveals surprising original inspiration for Candle In The Wind
Ms Murty introduced her husband at the conference (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
I wondered how I could top my wife’s surprise conference speech, jokes Sunak
Johnston Gardens in Aberdeen.
5 things to do this weekend: World Porridge Making Championship and Provenance Festival
The new series of Big Brother begins on Sunday (ITV/PA)
Big Brother changed the way we watch TV, says show’s first winner Craig Phillips
A music studio door decorated with music producer Jonathan Rowlands’ teddy bear logo, painted by Humphrey Ocean, is to be sold at auction (Cheffins/ PA)
Music studio door painted with smoking teddy bear artwork to be sold at auction
This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby (Yui Mok/PA)
Man arrested over alleged plot to kidnap Holly Willoughby
Geri Halliwell-Horner is the latest CBeebies Bedtime Stories reader (BBC/PA)
Spice Girls star shares love of reading in CBeebies Bedtime Stories appearance
Fiona Bruce has hosted Question Time since 2019 (BBC One/PA)
Fiona Bruce presents Question Time with arm in sling after falling off horse