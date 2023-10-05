Discover a new side of the Granite City: 7 ideas for an action-packed day out

As the leaves turn a glorious array of orange and the air gets crisp and fresh, make the most of what’s on your doorstep with these action-packed day out ideas in Aberdeen.

After all, there’s nothing quite so satisfying as finally putting your feet up after a busy and fun day of adventures.

And there are lots of things to see and do in Aberdeen that will keep you busy. In fact, you might just discover a whole new side of the city during your explorations.

Whether you make a plan of action or just the hit the roads and pavements to see what you discover, make sure to stop off for invigorating snacks and drinks as you go.

Here are a few ideas to help inspire you to get out and about this autumn.

Day out ideas in Aberdeen this autumn

1. Hire a bike and hit the city parks

The next time you wake up to a beautiful autumn day – you know the type, a refreshing breeze in the air but a crystal clear blue sky! – get wrapped up and hit the cycle paths.

Why not hire a city e-bike (or take your own if you have one) and enjoy a cycle through one of the city’s many beautiful parks? Find peace in nature at Hazlehead Park in the western part of Aberdeen or Duthie Park right in the heart of the city. Both spots have a Park Café perfect for refuelling yourself with a bite to eat.

2. Explore Kirkhill Forest

With bike and foot trails to follow, Kirkhill Forest is a great place to work up an appetite. If you can and weather permits, climb Tyrebagger Hill and enjoy gorgeous views across Aberdeenshire from the tower at the top.

3. Enjoy a gentle wander with a hot coffee

Fancy a walk that’s a bit more gentle? Wander along the River Dee and River Don, enjoy the beautiful landscaped Johnston Gardens or hit the Deeside Way, which actually goes from Duthie Park in the centre of Aberdeen all the way out to Ballater.

You don’t need to walk quite that far though! Stop in at the hidden gem of Boxcar Coffee & Yard, in the Old Cults railway station – after all, when there’s a chill in the air, a coffee, tea or hot chocolate is an essential!

4. Work on your handicap!

There are several courses in the city that will test your game. One of them is the Royal Aberdeen Golf Course, seen as one of the most challenging links courses in the world, especially when the north easterly wind blows. But if you master its bunkers, you can tell your friends you’ve played at a course that has hosted The Scottish Open and The Walker Cup.

After spending the day practising your swing, you’ll mostly have worked up an appetite. Reward yourself with a hearty meal at the nearby Silver Darling. It’s a first class modern restaurant offering scrumptious seafood dishes as you enjoy amazing views of Aberdeen’s harbour and beach.

5. Or finetune your tennis game

Do you prefer wielding a racket than a club? Then head to Aberdeen Tennis Centre, home of Tennis Aberdeen. It’s a specialised tennis venue that has both indoor and outdoor courts, including those for padel, the game that’s been sweeping across the UK and Europe.

If you’re still on a high from your workout, go for a run in nearby Westburn Park. Then cap off your day by satisfying your craving for gyros at the popular little kiosk right in the park, Just Greek.

6. Up the pace with extreme sports

If you’re into extreme sports, then Transition Extreme is for you. It has an expertly designed skatepark for skateboarders, inline skaters and BMXers of all levels.

That’s not all, recognised by Mountaineering Scotland as a regional hub, its first class indoor wall climbing facility will help you reach new heights, whether you’re into bouldering or wall climbing.

Transition Extreme is a short walk away from Codona’s Amusement Park so you can continue the fun with family and friends well into the night!

7. Plan ahead and learn a new snowsport

If you’re able to plan ahead a little, why not use your day exploring more of Aberdeen to also learn a new skill and sport? Autumn is the perfect season to learn a snowsport. You can sign up for skiing and snowboarding sessions at Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports Centre which has the city’s only dry ski slope.

After your lessons, kick back at the David Welch Winter Gardens and grab a bite to eat at the cafe there.

For more inspiration and to plan your day out, check out VisitAberdeenshire’s website.

