Review and setlist: Average White Band at sold-out Music Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Review and setlist: Average White Band at sold-out Music Hall

Mark Lenthall reviews Average White Band at the Music Hall in Aberdeen.

Average White Band, who played the Music Hall in Aberdeen. Image: Average White Band
Average White Band, who played the Music Hall in Aberdeen. Image: Average White Band
By Mark Lenthall

When you’re a band that has sold millions of records, topped the US charts and been on the go for half a century you’d think most people would know you.

But, aside from the fans in the sold out Music Hall in Aberdeen last night, plenty of folk might claim to have never heard an Average White Band (AWB) tune. But they’d be mistaken.

The legendary Scottish funk ‘n soulsters are one of the biggest sampled artists of all time, with their melodies, err, borrowed by the likes of Beastie Boys, Mark Ronson, Public Enemy, and Arrested Development.

50 years on from the release of their classic self-titled album, AWB are on their farewell tour – A Funk Finale. The Royal Albert Hall reverberated to the band’s grooves last week, and original members, Perthshire’s Alan Gorrie and Lennoxtown born Onnie McIntyre are back in Scotland, before saying goodbye to the USA with a run of shows there.

Average White Band hit the Music Hall Stage

AWB made history by becoming the first British act to simultaneously top the American Singles, Albums, and R&B charts in 1974. Since reforming in 1989 they have kept a steady touring schedule and last night in Aberdeen they gave a reminder of the magic that can happen when funk and soul of the highest order is created.

The crew went a bit heavy on the dry ice, but once the band appeared through the haze, they soon showed their class. Alan Gorrie’s voice has held up pretty well, while his founding partner Onnie McIntyre’s soulful guitar playing was top notch. Brent Carter, former Tower Of Power vocalist was terrific too.

And then there’s the rhythm section. Rocky Bryant’s (Billy Joel, Cyndi Lauper) drumming and Gorrie’s bass playing were world class. The engine room of the band, they created a musical pocket that glued everything together. And it was infectious.

Average White Band’s songs got people on their feet

The band split the evening into two sets, which was just as well. The fans (and musicians) aren’t getting any younger, and the interval gave the audience the chance to dash to the MH’s basement loos. The setlist leaned heavily on iconic albums like AWB and Soul Searching. Person To Person, Work 2 Do and the sax-driven A Love Of Your Own were tremendous. What Cha’ Gonna Do For Me, made famous by Chaka Khan was also a high point.

All seater gigs are commonplace nowadays, as audiences are getting a little creakier around the edges, but the sound in the Music Hall (one of the best live mixes I’ve heard there) lifted everyone onto their feet for large parts of the night. Those in the stalls and balcony all helped out on backing vocals during a funked up version of Walk On By too.

The depth and quality of AWB’s catalogue meant that the glorious Let’s Go Round Again and the million selling instrumental “Pick Up the Pieces” were saved for the encore, and then they were gone. We won’t see their like again, but what a musical legacy Average White Band has left behind.

Wonderful.

The setlist in full:

The Average White Band setlist in full. Image: Mark Lenthall.

More from Music

Katy Perry has urged people to ‘hold on to your common sense hat’ after a fake picture of her at the Met Gala went viral (Chris Jackson/PA)
Katy Perry urges ‘hold on to your common sense hat’ after viral fake Met…
Police patrols in Malmo city centre (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Police arrive at Malmo’s main square before Eurovision protests
Hipgnosis Songs Fund owns the music rights of Beyonce, among other well-known artists (Parkwood Entertainment/PA)
Blackstone set for Hipgnosis victory after rival suitor refuses to increase bid
Brandon Flowers of the Killers (Zak Hussein/PA)
Mr Brightside becomes the UK’s top track to never hit number one
Several campaigns have been made to block the country taking part this year following an outbreak of war in the Middle East (Lucy North/PA)
Why is Israel competing at Eurovision?
Eden Golan of Israel (Martin Meissner/AP)
Israel to perform at Eurovision amid protests
Kaleen from Austria (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP)
Triangular staging brings ‘female empowerment’ to Eurovision – Austria’s Kaleen
Steve Albini at Electrical Audio, his Chicago studio (Jim Newberry/Alamy/PA)
US record producer and ‘punk legend’ Steve Albini dies aged 61
Windows95man of Finland performs the song No Rules! (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Eurovision’s Windows95Man says adults need to be less serious and embrace nudity
The Years And Years star was performing in the first semi-final of the song contest at the Malmo Arena in Sweden (Corinne Cumming/EBU/PA)
Olly Alexander ‘confused and stressed’ by Eurovision wardrobe malfunction

Conversation