Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Shiprow path closed as firefighters secure loose chimney pot

Yellow tape was put up as crews dealt with the rooftop safety hazard.

By Louise Glen
Fire crews at Shiprow
Two appliances were at Shiprow in Aberdeen this morning. Image: Supplied.

Two fire crews from Aberdeen came to the aid of the public this morning after reports of a loose chimney.

The can or chimney pot was reported to have dislodged from the roof of a building in Shiprow, which was causing alarm to businesses, due to the volume of public who use the area.

The fire service said it went to assist on the grounds of public safety .

The high level platform in Shiprow. in Aberdeen.
Fire crews were seen at Shiprow in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied.

Crews used its specialist high-level platform appliance to get them straight to the problem.

Fire services were called to the city centre at around 11am this morning.

High level platform in the Shiprow
Fire crews were seen at Shiprow in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied.

It is understood the crews, including the high-level landing platform, were both from the North Anderson Drive fire station.

The crew was easily, and quickly, able to come to the aid of the public, before the can fell to the ground.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We were called to reports of a loose chimney can, that could have fallen on a member of the public.”

Fire crews have since removed the chimney can.

While the crew were working in the area The Shiprow was blocked off at both ends.

