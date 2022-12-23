From Darling boy to Peter Pan – panto magic comes true for Aberdeen’s Michael Karl-Lewis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

From Darling boy to Peter Pan – panto magic comes true for Aberdeen’s Michael Karl-Lewis

By Scott Begbie
December 23, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 28, 2022, 12:41 pm
Aberdeen-actor Michael Karl-Lewis is having a magical time playing Peter Pan in this year's panto at His Majesty's Theatre. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Aberdeen-actor Michael Karl-Lewis is having a magical time playing Peter Pan in this year's panto at His Majesty's Theatre. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

His Majesty’s Peter Pan star Michael Karl-Lewis is the boy who did grow up.

Back in 2008, the Aberdeen-born actor was an eager 10-year-old, thrilled to have won the role of Michael Darling in that year’s Peter Pan panto at HMT.

Fast forward 14 years and today the grown-up Michael is flying high at HMT as the hero of the show, alongside Strictly legend Brendan Cole and panto icon Alan McHugh – and he still can’t quite believe it.

“I just have to pinch myself every day, it’s amazing,” said Michael, who was brought up in Portlethen, but is now based in London.

Michael Karl-Lewis as Peter Pan and Brendan Cole as Captain Hook in this year’s panto at His Majesty’s Theatre. Image: Richard Frew Photography

“Keith Jack was playing Peter when I was Michael and I remember watching him and thinking ‘that is so cool, imagine getting to do that when I’m older’ – and now I am.”

Michael Karl-Lewis loving every minute of Peter Pan at His Majesty’s

And he is loving every minute of his time playing the Boy Who Never Grew Up on stage in The Pantomime Adventures Of Peter Pan.

“I think Peter is such an amazing role. When I’m doing the fight with Captain Hook and the kids are all clapping along and shouting ‘Peter’ you can see people just love him. So to be playing him is just incredible,” said Michael.

And while they might cross swords in the show, Michael says he and Brendan are having a great time, especially during their daily run through the fight scene before curtain up.

Flashback… Michael Lewis, front left, and the other young actors who won through the search for the Darling boys for His Majesty’s Peter Pan panto in 2008. Image: Donna Murray/DC Thomson

“Brendan is incredible and he’s like a friend, too. We have so much fun together both on stage and offstage. That’s one of my favourite parts of the show, that sword fight.”

While Peter Pan might be a big, glittering family-fun show, Michael has had to suffer for his art. To play the Boy Who Never Grew Up he had to have his chest waxed, although he did do it for charity.

Michael said: “My mum said to me just before ‘are you good with pain’ and I said ‘I don’t actually know’. But that was very sore.

“Actually, it’s going to grow back so Alan (who also directs the show) is going to be telling me off, soon.”

Keith Jack played Peter Pan in the 2008 panto at His Majesty’s, when Michael Karl-Lewis played Michael Darling.

Being in HMT’s Peter Pan is ‘magic’ for Michael Karl-Lewis

Bare chest apart, Michael says he is getting “so much” from the show.

“Every single time I come into the theatre, I am so happy,” he said. “I’m just so happy to be doing this story, to be working with this amazing group of people and to be doing Alan’s amazing script.

“Just knowing in myself that I have always wanted to do this and the fact that I am is literally just magic.

“I think I will reflect on it when it’s all over and be like ‘wow, I can’t believe that just happened.”

Winning the role of Michael after a search for local youngsters to play the Darling boys in 2008 was a major milestone on his path to being a professional actor.

Michael Karl-Lewis in his dressing room at His Majesty’s Theatre where he is living the dream as Peter Pan. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

“I have always known I wanted to be an actor since I was young,” said Michael, who as a youngster was a member of local theatre groups such as KidzAct, Triple Threat and Phoenix.

“I’ve never thought of a Plan B, at school I was always just striving to go to drama school.”

Panto writer, director and star Alan McHugh is ‘so inspiring’

Michael graduated from London’s Trinity Laban Conservatoire Of Music And Dance in 2018, before going on to various stage roles, including two pantos at Greenock Theatre, both scripted by Alan McHugh.

So he is delighted to be back on stage with Alan, who was also the Dame in Peter Pan when Michael took his first tentative steps into the spotlight as one of the Darling boys.

“Working with Alan in Peter Pan is just unbelievable. Knowing he’s directing us, he’s starring in it and he’s written it is just so inspiring. I admire him very much,” said Michael, who added he is thrilled to be playing in front of his home audience, with friends and family in to see the show almost every night.

Alan McHugh as  Dame Maggie Celeste in Peter Pan at His Majesty’s Theatre: Image:  Richard Frew Photography

Once this year’s panto is finished, Michael will return to London with hopes of continuing his great success.

“I would absolutely love to be Marius in Les Mis and I would absolutely love to be in Jersey Boys,” he said.

Michael hopes to follow in Aberdeen star Amy Lennox’s shoes

And he has another home-grown inspiration to push him on – and yet another His Majesty’s Peter Pan panto connection.

Amy Lennox, the Aberdeen-actor who recently won acclaim as Sally Bowles in an award-winning production of Cabaret in London’s West End got one of her first breaks playing Wendy in HMT’s Peter Pan back in 2003.

Amy Lennox, second from left, with the cast of Peter Pan, His Majesty’s panto in 2003. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“I saw Amy in Cabaret and she was outstanding, one of the best performances I have ever seen,” said Michael.

“I felt so proud she was from Aberdeen and to follow in her footsteps would be a dream come true.”

The Pantomime Adventures Of Peter Pan runs at His Majesty’s Theatre until Sunday January 8. For more information and tickets go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Entertainment

The Earth Wind & Fire Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Barry King/Alamy/PA)
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies aged 67
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
Sir Elton John will headline Glastonbury 2023 (Suzan Moore/PA)
From Rihanna to Eurovision: What to expect from the world of music in 2023
Harry told CBS of a ‘betrayal’ by Buckingham Palace (Andy Commins/PA)
Harry tells TV interviewer he wants his father and brother back
Kym Marsh was the 10th celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing (Prima UK/Nicky Johnston/PA)
Kym Marsh: There were times on Strictly when my anxiety threatened to take hold
Sarah Lancashire as Sergeant Catherine Cawood in the hit BBC show Happy Valley (Matt Squire/PA)
Happy Valley final series impresses with ‘powerhouse’ performances and writing
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 - including two final shows at…
Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner in hospital after ‘weather related accident’ (Ian West/PA)
Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner in hospital after ‘weather-related accident’
The Rovers Return, Coronation Street (Peter Byrne/PA)
New year on Corrie to bring shock, danger and a killer who has the…
Chris Kamara (PA)
Chris Kamara unmasked on new series of ITV1’s The Masked Singer

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented