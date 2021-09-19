Two-Minute Masterpiece: How etching became the doorway to a glittering career for a north-east artist

Discover how a pioneering Aberdeenshire artist found etching as a doorway to a glittering career in our latest Two-Minute Masterpiece

James McBey was self-taught, creating new techniques that elevated his skills to a different level, explains Aberdeen Art Gallery museum assistant Mandy Smith.

It lead to a glamorous life and action-packed life for the artist, many of whose works are gathered in the city’s collection.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

You can discover more of our Two-Minute Masterpieces here