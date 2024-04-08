“This is Memorial Device” – Coming to The Lemon Tree Theatre in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Entertainment

“This is Memorial Device” – Coming to The Lemon Tree Theatre in Aberdeen

An award-winning foray into 80's punk culture. Showing April 18-20.

In partnership with Aberdeen Performing Arts
Main actor performing in This is Memorial Device.
This Is Memorial Device. Based on the book by David Keenan, Adapted and Directed by Graham Eatough

Starring critically acclaimed actor Paul Higgins, award-winning “This is Memorial Device” will soon rock Aberdeen audiences.

Don’t miss the hit show, a Royal Lyceum Edinburgh Production, coming to Aberdeen’s The Lemon Tree Theatre for three nights in April.

This is Memorial Device
Paul Higgins in “<em>This is Memorial Device</em>”.

An award-winning foray into 80’s punk culture

Based on the book by David Keenan, “This is Memorial Device” is adapted and directed by Graham Eatough.

Following a sold-out, Fringe-First winning run at the 2022 Edinburgh Festival, “This Is Memorial Device”, based on Keenan’s cult novel, returns.

Introducing Airdrie, a fictional band with a sound and soul that is reminiscent of all of your favourite bands from the 80s. Set against a backdrop of a small-town in Scotland, “This Is Memorial Device” celebrates a fictional band and captures the magic and heartbreak of making art in a small town.

“This is Memorial Device” dives into the fictional history of Airdrie’s mysterious, post-punk legends. Follow along this gloriously hallucinatory journey, back to the hopes and dreams of early adulthood, performed by Paul Higgins (The Thick of It, Slow Horses) and with music by Stephen McRobbie (The Pastels) and Gavin Thomson.

Higgins acting in This is Memorial Device
The hit show comes to Aberdeen’s Lemon Tree Theatre this April.

Along with a four-star rating, The Guardian praised the production, saying: “Memories of fictional indie heroes burn brightly.” And the Herald, also awarding four-stars, described “This is Memorial Device” as “a psychoactive hymn to the power of saying yes to experience.”

English comedian Stewart Lee said: “I loved David Keenan’s novel so much I was worried about seeing it, but it was brilliantly adapted in a way that that felt totally special, in that moment, in that place, on that night.”

The best theatre I saw (in Edinburgh) was ‘This Is Memorial Device’.” -Stewart Lee, comedian

When is This Is Memorial Device coming to Aberdeen?

“This is Memorial Device” will come to Aberdeen’s Lemon Tree Theatre. As the production contains strong language, it is recommended for audiences 14+.

Performances are as follows:

Thursday April 18 7:30pm

Friday April 19 7:30pm

Saturday April 20 2:30PM & 7:30pm

Book your tickets now to see This Is Memorial Device in Aberdeen.

