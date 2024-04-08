“This is Memorial Device” – Coming to The Lemon Tree Theatre in Aberdeen

Starring critically acclaimed actor Paul Higgins, award-winning “This is Memorial Device” will soon rock Aberdeen audiences.

Don’t miss the hit show, a Royal Lyceum Edinburgh Production, coming to Aberdeen’s The Lemon Tree Theatre for three nights in April.

An award-winning foray into 80’s punk culture

Based on the book by David Keenan, “This is Memorial Device” is adapted and directed by Graham Eatough.

Following a sold-out, Fringe-First winning run at the 2022 Edinburgh Festival, “This Is Memorial Device”, based on Keenan’s cult novel, returns.

Introducing Airdrie, a fictional band with a sound and soul that is reminiscent of all of your favourite bands from the 80s. Set against a backdrop of a small-town in Scotland, “This Is Memorial Device” celebrates a fictional band and captures the magic and heartbreak of making art in a small town.

“This is Memorial Device” dives into the fictional history of Airdrie’s mysterious, post-punk legends. Follow along this gloriously hallucinatory journey, back to the hopes and dreams of early adulthood, performed by Paul Higgins (The Thick of It, Slow Horses) and with music by Stephen McRobbie (The Pastels) and Gavin Thomson.

Along with a four-star rating, The Guardian praised the production, saying: “Memories of fictional indie heroes burn brightly.” And the Herald, also awarding four-stars, described “This is Memorial Device” as “a psychoactive hymn to the power of saying yes to experience.”

English comedian Stewart Lee said: “I loved David Keenan’s novel so much I was worried about seeing it, but it was brilliantly adapted in a way that that felt totally special, in that moment, in that place, on that night.”

When is This Is Memorial Device coming to Aberdeen?

“This is Memorial Device” will come to Aberdeen’s Lemon Tree Theatre. As the production contains strong language, it is recommended for audiences 14+.

Performances are as follows:

Thursday April 18 7:30pm

Friday April 19 7:30pm

Saturday April 20 2:30PM & 7:30pm

Book your tickets now to see This Is Memorial Device in Aberdeen.