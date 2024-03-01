Aberdeen food writer makes Netflix debut on award-winning show ‘Somebody Feed Phil’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen food writer makes Netflix debut on award-winning show ‘Somebody Feed Phil’

Julia Bryce said it was "surreal" appearing on a show she has watched for years.

By Bailey Moreton
Aberdeen food writer Julia Bryce made her TV debut on Netflix's Somebody Feed Phil, eating with host Philip Rosenthal. Image: Julia Bryce
Aberdeen food writer Julia Bryce made her TV debut on Netflix's Somebody Feed Phil, eating with host Philip Rosenthal. Image: Julia Bryce

An Aberdeen food writer made her Netflix debut on the newest series of ‘Somebody Feed Phil’.

Julia Bryce, formerly the food and drink editor at The Press & Journal, brought her knowledge of Scotland’s food scene to the show which is hosted by Philip Rosenthal.

The programme – now in its seventh series – sees host Philip, famously the creator of Everybody Loves Raymond, go on food tours of locations around the world.

Episode eight of the latest series follows Philip touring locations throughout Scotland, visiting Glasgow, Edinburgh and Skye.

A long-term fan of the show, Aberdeen food writer Julia said it was “surreal” meeting the show’s host, Philip Rosenthal. Image: Julia Bryce

Having watched every episode of the show, Julia said it was a “surreal” experience meeting Philip.

She said: “I thought I was going to get to meet him in-person, have a chat and build a rapport and then go sit down and have dinner.

“And they said, ‘no, no, Phil’s arriving in a car, we are rolling. Action.

“In my head I had planned all the cool things I would say to him. It was quite surreal to be honest.

“Phil’s team were so lovely, I was convinced I was awful and had said all the wrong things, but upon reflection I think I was just overthinking things.”

As well as making her on-screen debut, Julia helped pick some of the location’s the show visited throughout the episode.

Food writer helped ‘Somebody Feed Phil’ see Scotland’s diverse food scene

The crew behind ‘Somebody Feed Phil’ initially reached out to Julia for some suggestions of which restaurants they should visit.

She said: “I think sometimes when it comes to TV they can focus so much on what that stereotypical Scotland is, or the kind of safe businesses to go to.

“I was really conscious of the businesses I was picking that they actually reflect the multicultural Scotland and the Scotland that I know when it comes to food.

“To see Scotland reflected in the way that it has been on that show is incredible – it’s such a melting pot of cuisine, culture and heritage, we’ve got so much history with food as well.

“I don’t think it’s celebrate enough in Scotland, to be honest. I just think we have such an outstanding larder and so much here, we really need to scream and shout about it.”

Julia Bryce eats alongside the show’s host Philip Rosenthal at Ga Ga in Glasgow. Image: Julia Bryce

Having got a taste for life in front of the camera, Julia hopes this won’t be the last time she appears on television screens.

She laughed: “I would absolutely love to have a Somebody Feed Julia, if there’s an opportunity.”

The Scotland episode from series seven of ‘Somebody Feed Phil’ is available to stream on Netflix.

