5 things to do this weekend: Banff Mountain Film Festival and watch the rugby at the pub

There's plenty to keep you busy this weekend.

Catch the Banff Film Festival at the weekend. Banff Film Festival Press
By Jenna Scott

There’s plenty of great activities taking place over the weekend –  find your niche at a film festival, or watch the big rugby game with a pint in hand!

Banff Mountain Film Festival

A series of thrilling adventure films will be shown to north-east audiences as part of the 2024 Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour.

Venues across the UK and Ireland, including the city’s Music Hall, are helping celebrate the festival’s 15th anniversary this month.

The event also features a free prize draw for outdoorsy goodies from tour partners.

Aberdeen audiences can enjoy the film selection on Saturday (April 20) at the Music Hall. While on Thursday (April 18) the tour will be in Inverness at the Eden Court Theatre. Tickets are available from banff-uk.com.

A selection of thrilling films are screening this weekend.. Image: Banff Film Festival Press

The Colin Currie Quartet in Banchory

North-east concertgoers are invited to catch world-famous percussionist Colin Currie perform with his quartet at The Barn in Banchory on Sunday.

The concert forms part of a tour supported by Chamber Music Scotland with Colin having been described as “one of the greatest musicians in the world today.”

He will take to the stage alongside Owen Gunnell, Adrian Spillett and Sam Walton to perform music especially composed for the group, including a piece of work commissioned by Scottish composer and accordionist Aileen Sweeney.

Tickets are available online at thebarnarts.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 01330 825431

The Colin Currie Quartet will perform in Banchory.

Dobbies Afternoon Tea and Planting Experience.

Aberdeen plant enthusiasts and foodies can attend an afternoon tea and planting experience this Saturday.

Participants will receive a planter worth £30 that was created at the 90 minute event following an afternoon accompanied by a selection of sweet and savoury treats as well as unlimited tea and coffee refills.

Tickets for the event are priced at £40 per person and can be booked by visiting the Dobbies website.

Take home your own planter. Image: Dobbies.

Monoprint workshop (for children aged 7-12) Event

Children in Shetland, aged between 7 – 12, are welcome to take part in an arctic animal art workshop on Saturday alongside artist Lesley Burr.

The youngsters will learn to create their own animal prints using drawing, colour and stencils that been inspired by ongoing the Polar North exhibition in Da Gadderie.

Participants at the event at Shetland Museum and Archives can choose from a morning slot from 10am – 12pm or an afternoon space from 2pm – 4pm. They are encouraged to bring an apron or old shirt to protect their clothes. Tickets are priced at £5 on the Little Box Office website.

Italy Women v Scotland Women

Book in to your nearest local pub and catch the Guinness Women’s Six Nations as Scotland take on Italy.

Venues such as Murdos in Aberdeen and The Caledonian in Inverness are currently taking bookings for the anticipated event, so why not grab a pint and head out with a group of pals to enjoy the big game on Saturday.

Murdos is accepting bookings now. Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

